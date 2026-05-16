Children's Health Defense and STARRS Support National Release of Duty to Disobey Documentary

"Whether people agree or disagree with the decisions made during the pandemic, Americans should be willing to examine how these policies affected the men and women who volunteered to serve this nation." -- Dr. Ron Scott, President and CEO of STARRS. Post this

"Duty to Disobey is an advocacy tool to gain public support for policy changes in the Department of War, and by extension to influence all civilian employment vaccine policies," Long said.

Long stated that the documentary focuses on what the filmmakers describe as medical harms, career impacts, and constitutional concerns surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for military personnel.

"President Trump issued an Executive Order early in his second administration for reinstatement and backpay for all service members discharged under the unlawful EUA COVID vaccine mandate," Long said. "The warriors who defend freedom for this nation deserve medical freedom, which includes choice and privacy like all Americans."

Source: https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/01/reinstating-service-members-discharged-under-the-militarys-covid-19-vaccination-mandate/?utm

The documentary was produced through a partnership between Children's Health Defense and Tommey Burrowes Productions. Long said the organization is promoting the film nationally through screenings, media outreach, social media efforts, newsletters, podcasters, and strategic partnerships.

The organization also said some screenings will include question-and-answer sessions featuring military personnel who appear in the film.

Dr. Ron Scott, President and CEO of STARRS, said the organization supports the documentary because it raises questions about military readiness, lawful orders, and the treatment of service members.

"This documentary gives voice to military members who believed they were placed in an impossible position between their careers, conscience, and medical autonomy," Scott said. "Whether people agree or disagree with the decisions made during the pandemic, Americans should be willing to examine how these policies affected the men and women who volunteered to serve this nation."

Long said the documentary also examines the broader issue of religious accommodation requests within the military during the COVID-19 mandate period. According to Long, the film details allegations that accommodation requests from service members were frequently denied through what she described as a "subverted" process involving commanders, military lawyers, and chaplains.

Long also addressed criticism surrounding the film and public debate involving the so-called "Seditious Six" controversy related to discussions about unlawful orders within the military.

"This film does not advocate for sedition," Long said. "This very specific unlawful order has far-reaching implications for both the military and civilians. We expected opposition to accountability from the beginning of this project, and this controversy will not deter this film and our advocacy."

In discussing audience response to early screenings, Long said military veterans, active-duty personnel, and families have shared stories involving denied exemptions, career impacts, and adverse reactions associated with vaccines. She said the feedback from preview audiences has been "overwhelmingly positive" and supportive of future vaccine policy changes affecting military personnel.

Additional information, trailers, screening locations, and ticket purchases are available at: Duty to Disobey Tickets and Information: https://dutytodisobeyfilm.com/buy-tickets/

ABOUT CHILDREN'S HEALTH DEFENSE

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/?utm

Children's Health Defense is a nonprofit organization focused on advocacy, education, science, and litigation related to children's health, environmental exposures, and medical freedom issues.

TOMMEY BURROWS PRODUCTIONS

https://www.instagram.com/tommeyburrowesproductions/

Duty to Disobey

https://dutytodisobeyfilm.com

ABOUT STARRS

Stand Together Against Racism and Radicalism in the Services, Inc. (STARRS) is an organization composed of military veterans, retirees, and citizens advocating for military readiness, merit-based standards, and unity within the U.S. Armed Forces. https://starrs.us

Media Contact

Michael Perini, STARRS, 1 7196515943, [email protected], https://starrs.us

SOURCE STARRS