Children's Hope India Honors Three Female Entrepreneurs At Its Annual Spring Luncheon

"This year's CHI Spring Luncheon is all about celebrating the power of women, and we are thrilled to have three exceptional honorees," said Dr. Dina Pahlajani, Cofounder and President of Children's Hope India. "Empowering women and girls through education and entrepreneurship is crucial for their success in today's world, and we have made it our mission to provide them with the tools necessary to achieve their goals."

The luncheon will also highlight 17 female entrepreneurs including Rising Stars Avani Modi Sarkar and Jeena Raghavan, as well as Gopi Vaid and Ranna Gill who will be showcasing and selling their products at the event, with 15 percent of proceeds going to CHI's "30/30 Education Initiative." Attendees will be able to shop and enjoy cocktails and lunch during the event, beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET.

For more information about Children's Hope India and to purchase tickets, please visit our website.

About Children's Hope India

Children's Hope India is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that aims to lift children from poverty to prosperity, from cradle to career, by nurturing the whole child, providing education, nutrition, medical care and career building. Since 1992, Children's Hope India has provided education, medical care and meals to over 156,000 children. For more information, please visit https://www.childrenshopeindia.org/.

