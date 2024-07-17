Children's Hunger Fund Announces Stalwart General Contractor for New North Texas Facility in Prosper

"The Crossland family and the incredible team in our Texas office are ready and eager to serve Children's Hunger Fund as we use our gifts to make their vision come to life," said Crossland Construction Texas President Rocky Hussman. Post this

"The Crossland family and the incredible team in our Texas office are ready and eager to serve Children's Hunger Fund as we use our gifts to make their vision come to life," said Crossland Construction Texas President Rocky Hussman. "We have had the privilege of participating in some exciting projects all over North and Central Texas, but this opportunity is so unique and so close to our home and our hearts. To know that this facility will promote hope and life-change for so many individuals and families makes it a project that we will forever be honored to have built, and I expect that it will impact us as much as our team impacts this magnificent property."

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Los Angeles, Children's Hunger Fund works in 32 countries throughout the world, partnering with local individuals, families, churches, and like-minded organizations to deliver hope, food, and resources to suffering children and families. CHF deploys a robust volunteer force to prepare and distribute its core product, a Food Pak. Food Paks are the size of a shoebox and filled with non-perishable food items that are distributed to every child of a household visited by CHF volunteers. In the 2022-23 fiscal year, CHF distributed more than 120,000 Food Paks domestically, plus another nearly 200,000 internationally.

The inclusion of the immersive, 2020 TEA award-winning, Poverty Encounter experience will be a highly visited part of the property. Currently, the only Poverty Encounter experience is at the Los Angeles headquarters and was designed with the help of Hollywood set design professionals and launched in 2018. Throughout a nearly two-hour educational experience, guests learn about different poverty environments around the world and the complexities of poverty that families face who live in extreme poverty, all through the eyes of children living in those environments. Tours conclude with a service activity in CHF's Volunteer Center.

While significant financial commitments to the new facility have been made, CHF acknowledges that there is still work to be done. The expected cost of the project is $40 million, with $20 million still needing to be raised through an ongoing capital campaign. With the support of generous donors and community partners, CHF is confident in its ability to reach this goal and bring its vision to fruition.

