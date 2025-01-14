Children's Lighthouse Named Among The Top Franchises in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 Ranking

Children's Lighthouse was recognized as one of the top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, the world's first and most comprehensive franchise ranking. For 46 years, achieving placement on the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® has been a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry and is recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees. The 2025 Franchise 500® ranks Children's Lighthouse as #374 for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Children's Lighthouse was recognized as one of the top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, the world's first and most comprehensive franchise ranking. For 46 years, achieving placement on the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® has been a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry and is recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees. The 2025 Franchise 500® ranks Children's Lighthouse as #374 for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

"The Franchise 500 is more than a list. It's really a collection of life-changing opportunities, featuring strong and resilient brands that future franchisees will be proud to be a part of," says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine. "This year's honorees represent the bold ideas, operational excellence, and adaptability that make franchising a cornerstone of entrepreneurial success."

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's 46-year-old ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

Over its 46 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees.Children's Lighthouse's position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

To view Children's Lighthouse in the full ranking, visit http://www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500. Results can also be seen in the January/February 2025 issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands January 14th.

ABOUT CHILDREN'S LIGHTHOUSE

The Children's Lighthouse brand was established in Ft. Worth, Texas in 1997. Children's Lighthouse Early Learning Schools™ promise to create a safe, fun, and happy place that gives children confidence, a sense of comfort today, and a lifelong love of learning, friendship, and community. Its proprietary curriculum helps children of all ages develop healthy brains, bodies and best behaviors.

Media Contact

Lauren Turner, Mainland, 3125263996, [email protected], www.hellomainland.com

SOURCE Children's Lighthouse