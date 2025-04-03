Children's Lighthouse Wraps Up Q1 With Two New Openings and Continued Industry Recognition

The early education and childcare franchise is focused on strategic initiatives to accelerate growth, targeting franchise expansion in The Sun Belt and beyond.

DALLAS, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Children's Lighthouse, the premier early education and childcare franchise, announced significant progress during the first quarter of 2025, highlighted by new school openings, prestigious industry awards, and strategic initiatives aimed at accelerating growth throughout the year.

In Q1, Children's Lighthouse proudly opened two new locations: its first-ever school in St. Louis, Missouri, and another in the booming Dallas suburb of Celina, Texas. Both schools are off to a strong start, underscoring the brand's successful entry into new markets and continued expansion in high-demand areas.

"We're very excited about our schools," said Vice President of Franchise Development Matt Kelton. "Entering Missouri for the first time is a milestone for us, and Celina's rapid growth makes it an ideal market. Both openings are exceeding our expectations, giving us momentum to keep growing."

In addition to expanding its geographic footprint, Children's Lighthouse has received significant industry recognition, securing a spot on Entrepreneur Magazine's prestigious Franchise 500, Franchise Business Review's Top 200 Franchisee Satisfaction List, and the Franchise Times Top 400 List.

"Being recognized by these influential lists confirms that we're delivering exceptional value to both our franchisees and the communities we serve," Kelton said. "These accolades are a testament to our team's dedication to excellence."

To further bolster franchise development, Children's Lighthouse recently launched a refreshed franchise website and introduced a "Day in the Life" video, designed to vividly convey the franchisee experience and effectively tell the brand's story.

"Our new franchise website and engaging videos are critical tools in illustrating what makes Children's Lighthouse such a compelling business opportunity," said Kelton.

Over two-thirds of the nation's children under 6 years old have both parents working, underscoring the critical need for premium childcare services. The U.S. childcare market size was valued at $59 billion in 2023 and is expected to surpass around $88 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% between 2024 and 2033. Children's Lighthouse serves this demand with a proprietary STREAM-based curriculum called Lighthouse Pathways®. (STREAM stands for science, technology, reading, engineering, arts, and math.) Maintaining high standards of operational and educational excellence, each Children's Lighthouse school is independently owned and operated and may have its own Cognia™ or other accreditation.

Looking ahead, Children's Lighthouse plans to open an additional five to 10 schools by year's end. The brand is especially focused on further expansion within Texas, continued growth in North Carolina and St. Louis, and entering Tennessee markets within the Sun Belt region.

"The Sun Belt — particularly Texas, North Carolina, Missouri, and Tennessee — represent substantial growth opportunities for us," Kelton said. "We're dedicated to strategically closing out Texas and continuing our momentum in other key markets. We aim to attract 10 new franchise agreements this year, targeting growth-minded individuals excited about early education."

With nearly 30 years of proven success, Children's Lighthouse offers franchisees a competitive advantage as a family-owned business with a trusted legacy. The brand's commitment to innovation, quality and community makes it a standout choice for prospective franchisees in the booming childcare industry.

"There's never been a higher demand for quality childcare than there is today," said Kelton. "Our growth reflects the growing need for quality early education across the country."

About Children's Lighthouse

The Children's Lighthouse brand was established in Ft. Worth, Texas in 1997. The Children's Lighthouse Early Learning Schools® brand promise to create a safe, fun, and happy place that gives children confidence, a sense of comfort today, and a lifelong love of learning, friendship, and community. Children's Lighthouse focuses on age-appropriate and values based curriculums that focus on kindergarten readiness and creating lifelong learners. In 2025, Children's Lighthouse was ranked on the Entrepreneur 500 and as a Top Franchise for 2025 by Franchise Business Review. In 2024, Children's Lighthouse was featured on the Franchise Times Top 400.

