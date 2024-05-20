Children's Literacy Initiative Appoints New Director of Philanthropy, Elevating Commitment to Educational Equity

"I am honored to join the esteemed team at Children's Literacy Initiative. My dedication to anti-racism and educational equity perfectly aligns with CLI's mission of ensuring every child can read by third grade." – Danielle Muckley, National Director Philanthropy, CLI Post this

In Ms. Muckley's role, she will spearhead creating and implementing a comprehensive development plan that bolsters CLI's mission. With a focus on nurturing relationships with leading corporate, foundation, and individual investors, both internally and externally, Ms. Muckley will drive initiatives to expand CLI's philanthropic reach and impact.

Ms. Muckley is deeply passionate about education equity, viewing access to education as a fundamental human right. Inspired by the perspective of her own children and the joy they find in learning, she was drawn to CLI's mission. She envisions a future where culturally sustaining, identity-affirming, and joyful educational spaces and resources exist for children everywhere and is a fierce advocate for the right of every child to experience the transformative power of education.

Ms. Muckley's previous roles include serving as Director of Corporate Partnerships at Thrive Scholars and owning and operating DMS Strategies, LLC, a business operations consulting company. Her extensive experience includes directing external affairs at Kent State University College of Aeronautics and Engineering and leading fundraising efforts at Canine Companions for Independence and the American Red Cross.

"We are thrilled to welcome Danielle to our team," says Diana Greene, Chief Executive Officer. "Her proven track record in cultivating partnerships and her unwavering commitment to educational equity make her an invaluable addition to CLI as we continue to empower children through literacy."

To learn more about CLI, its partnerships with schools, and its approach to professional learning and culturally responsive literacy instruction, visit cli.org and follow CLI on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

