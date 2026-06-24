Children's Literacy Initiative Expands Philanthropic Reach Through Participation in Manatee Community Foundation's Giving Gallery

"We're grateful to be part of a platform that encourages community-centered generosity while expanding awareness around the work supporting children and educators." — Dr. Diana Greene, CEO, CLI Post this

For CLI, participation in the Giving Gallery represents more than a new avenue for charitable support. It reflects the organization's continued commitment to building deeper connections with communities, supporters, and partners who believe in the transformative power of literacy.

"Opportunities like the Giving Gallery help create more meaningful pathways for people to connect with causes that reflect their values and hopes for their communities," said Dr. Diana Greene, Chief Executive Officer at CLI. "At Children's Literacy Initiative, we believe literacy changes futures, and we're grateful to be part of a platform that encourages community-centered generosity while helping organizations broaden awareness around the work happening every day to support children, families, and educators."

For more than 35 years, CLI has partnered with schools and educators across the country to strengthen early literacy instruction, support teachers, and help children build the foundational reading skills that shape future success. Through coaching, professional learning, and culturally responsive literacy practices, CLI works alongside educators and communities to create equitable opportunities for children to thrive.

MCF's Giving Gallery aligns with CLI's belief that generosity becomes even more powerful when it is accessible, transparent, and connected to real stories of impact. The platform's "shop-style" giving experience allows donors to explore organizations and initiatives that reflect their passions and values while learning more about the work happening within their communities.

As the Giving Gallery continues through its pilot phase, CLI encourages supporters, partners, and community members to explore the platform, learn more about participating organizations, and discover ways to support work that strengthens children, families, and communities.

To learn more about Children's Literacy Initiative, visit:

Children's Literacy Initiative

To explore the Giving Gallery, visit:

Manatee Community Foundation Giving Gallery

Media Contact

Jordanne Owen, Children's Literacy Initiative, 1 2155614676, [email protected], cli.org

Justin Hudson, Children's Literacy Initiative, 1 4439862304, [email protected], cli.org

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SOURCE Children's Literacy Initiative