Children's Literacy Initiative Honored with Goldin Foundation for Excellence in Education Award

This national recognition celebrates CLI's innovation, creativity, and impact in transforming literacy instruction for children nationwide.
PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Children's Literacy Initiative (CLI) is proud to announce that it has been named a recipient of the 2024–2025 Goldin Foundation Exemplary Projects Award, recognizing organizations that demonstrate creativity, impact, and innovation in education.
The Goldin Foundation for Excellence in Education celebrates projects that enrich the lives of students from early childhood through high school, highlighting programs that are timely, relevant, and replicable for communities across the nation. CLI joins a distinguished group of awardees whose work transforms education through forward-thinking practices and meaningful student engagement.
Based in Philadelphia and operating nationwide, CLI equips educators and communities with professional learning, job-embedded coaching, evidence-based tools and strategies, and leadership development to accelerate literacy outcomes and ensure that all children can succeed.
"This recognition from the Goldin Foundation underscores the importance of our mission to ensure every child becomes a powerful, joyful reader," said CEO Diana Greene. "We are honored to be among such an inspiring group of organizations working to reimagine what education can be."
CLI's award-winning work is now featured on the Goldin Foundation's website alongside other exemplary projects, each offering detailed insights into their vision, history, audiences served, instructional strategies, and recommendations for implementation. CLI and other honorees are also available for further professional development, consultation, and modeling, expanding the reach and adaptability of these initiatives.
For more information about CLI's award and to view all 2024–2025 Goldin Foundation Exemplary Projects recipients, visit: https://goldinfoundation.org/exemplary-project-recipients/.
About Children's Literacy Initiative (CLI):
Children's Literacy Initiative is a national nonprofit that works with educators to transform instruction so that children can become powerful readers, writers, and thinkers. Through professional learning, job-embedded coaching, leadership development, and culturally sustaining resources, CLI accelerates literacy outcomes and ensures equity in education for Black and Latinx children. Learn more at www.cli.org.
Media Contact
Jordanne Owen - Managing Director of Marketing, Branding, and E-Learning Technologies, Children's Literacy Initiative, 1 908-420-8142, [email protected], cli.org
SOURCE Children's Literacy Initiative
Share this article