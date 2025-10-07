Children's Literacy Initiative Honored with Goldin Foundation for Excellence in Education Award

"This recognition from the Goldin Foundation underscores the importance of our mission to ensure every child becomes a powerful, joyful reader," said CEO Diana Greene. "We are honored to be among such an inspiring group of organizations working to reimagine what education can be." Post this

Based in Philadelphia and operating nationwide, CLI equips educators and communities with professional learning, job-embedded coaching, evidence-based tools and strategies, and leadership development to accelerate literacy outcomes and ensure that all children can succeed.

CLI's award-winning work is now featured on the Goldin Foundation's website alongside other exemplary projects, each offering detailed insights into their vision, history, audiences served, instructional strategies, and recommendations for implementation. CLI and other honorees are also available for further professional development, consultation, and modeling, expanding the reach and adaptability of these initiatives.

For more information about CLI's award and to view all 2024–2025 Goldin Foundation Exemplary Projects recipients, visit: https://goldinfoundation.org/exemplary-project-recipients/.

About Children's Literacy Initiative (CLI):

Children's Literacy Initiative is a national nonprofit that works with educators to transform instruction so that children can become powerful readers, writers, and thinkers. Through professional learning, job-embedded coaching, leadership development, and culturally sustaining resources, CLI accelerates literacy outcomes and ensures equity in education for Black and Latinx children. Learn more at www.cli.org.

