Children's Mental Health Matters, And It Can Be Fun, Too

MAHWAH, N.J., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author George A. Peterson introduces mental health concepts to children in a fun and engaging way in this first book in the Wags Over Worries series, "Oh, Maya!" A Wags over Worries Series: Maya Meets Her Forever Family ($14.99, paperback, 9781662885518; $26.99, hardcover, 9781662887024; $5.99, e-book, 9781662885525).
Maya Grace is being adopted! Rhyming words, captivating illustrations and charming animal characters will enchant young children while they learn valuable life skills.
"Follow the playful pup as she learns about mindfulness and managing big emotions in a fun and engaging way, with the help of her loving family," said Peterson.
George A. Peterson, CPC, CLC, NLP, is a passionate advocate for mental health and wellness for children, teens and adults, creating meaningful change. Peterson is also an accomplished Human Resources-Talent Acquisition professional, flawless consulting certified, with over two decades of experience in transforming lives. He demonstrated exceptional leadership skills in successfully leading talented teams and business functions through growth and change at global organizations. He holds a bachelor's science degree in psychology from Montclair State University.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Maya Meets Her Forever Family is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
