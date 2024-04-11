Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® Celebrates Recording-Breaking Fundraising Total

"Together, we shattered records, raising an astounding $449 million in 2023, fueling better health and resources for kids and their communities," said Aimee J. Daily, Ph.D., President and CEO of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. Post this

Network Partners of the Year Awards

This year's Network Partners of the Year Awards celebrate outstanding companies and individuals who've championed Children's Miracle Network Hospitals through creative fundraising and awareness campaigns.

The awards recognize the dedication and innovation these partners bring to supporting the well-being of children.

Love's Travel Stops Presents the 2024 Child Life Specialist Award

The Child Life Specialist Award is a recognition presented annually to honor the incredible work of Child Life Specialists. These dedicated individuals bring compassion, creativity, and a helping spirit to children's hospitals, making a world of difference for young patients and their families. This award also raises awareness of the critical funds needed at children's hospitals, allowing member children's hospitals to provide vital Child Life services, bringing comfort and joy to children facing challenging times. We are thrilled to announce this year's recipient – Cami Polfuss from Duke Children's Hospital.

Impact Award Winners

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Impact Awards honors an individual or team who has significantly impacted the care provided to children in their member children's hospital.

"This year's Children's Hospitals Week has been an extraordinary testament to the power of collective compassion and dedication. Together, we shattered records, raising an astounding $449 million in 2023, fueling better health and resources for kids and their communities," said Aimee J. Daily, Ph.D., President and CEO of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. "I extend my deepest gratitude to each member hospital, corporate partners, media partners, program participants, and donors for their tireless efforts and unwavering dedication. Together, we are changing kids' health to change the future."

During Children's Hospitals Week, 11 pediatric patients referred to by the network as Champions from the U.S. and 13 from Canada were introduced. These champions advocate for funding to change kids' health and share, through first-hand experiences, just how vital local, unrestricted fundraising is for member hospitals of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals to meet the needs of their communities.

Children's Hospitals Week is sponsored by Ace Hardware, 7-Eleven, Inc., Panda Express, Marriott Vacations Worldwide, Marriott International, Inc., Dairy Queen, Club Car Wash, The Gift Card Shop presented by Incomm Payments, Knight-Swift Transportation, The Brick, and Air Canada Foundation.

About Children's Miracle Network Hospitals

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals was founded more than 40 years ago with the vision to Change Kids' Health, Change the Future. We've raised over $9 billion for 170 children's hospitals by empowering and engaging with local communities and businesses – and we're not done yet. All donations benefit local member hospitals to fund what's needed most, like critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, child life services that put kids' and families' minds at ease during difficult hospital stays, and financial assistance for families who could not otherwise afford these health services.

Together, we can change kids' health. Together, we can change the future. To learn about Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and your local member children's hospital, visit cmnhospitals.org.

Media Contact

Brooke Uberty, Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, 8012147400, [email protected], https://cmnhospitals.org

SOURCE Children's Miracle Network Hospitals