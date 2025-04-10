Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® Celebrates Successful Children's Hospitals Week

"This year's Children's Hospitals Week has been an extraordinary testament to the power of collective compassion and dedication to improving children's healthcare across both nations," said Aimee Daily, Ph.D., President and CEO of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. Post this

"Our fundraising total is a direct result of the tireless dedication of our organization's staff, our passionate partners and hospitals and the incredible generosity of individuals throughout the United States and Canada," said Aimee Daily, Ph.D., President and CEO of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. "This year's Children's Hospitals Week has been an extraordinary testament to the power of collective compassion and dedication to improving children's healthcare across both nations."

Honoring Excellence:

The week included a series of awards recognizing outstanding contributions to children's health and served as a testament to the inspiring and heartfelt support these essential institutions receive.

The prestigious Founders Award was presented to Michael Mischler , acknowledging his exceptional dedication and impact on children's lives from the organization's inception. One of the original founders of the organization, Marie Osmond , presented the award and paid tribute to the recent passing of fellow co-founder, Joe Lake .

Looking to the Future:

A key part of Children's Hospitals Week involved important organization updates focused on enhancing the organization's mission to bring people together to raise money for children's healthcare in local communities. CMN Hospitals unveiled its new brand to the network to evolve and meet the changing needs of children's healthcare, with plans to launch in 2026.

"Our brand is who we are, how we define ourselves, and how we talk about ourselves – it's how we differentiate ourselves from others," continued Daily. "We are the only children's healthcare charity that champions the health of all kids by amplifying the impact we can make and closing funding gaps through innovative fundraising solutions."

Entertainment and Inspiration:

Children's Hospitals Week also featured inspiring entertainment and speakers.

The week kicked off with a Champion Parade presented by Marriott International featuring Disney characters and one of the organization's founders, Marie Osmond .

"Attending Children's Hospitals Week was truly inspiring and empowered our organization and supporters to focus on further innovation and expanding our reach in the years to come," said Adam Starkman, President & CEO of Canada's Children's Hospital Foundation. "The vibrant energy of communities coming together, both in the U.S. and across Canada, was truly remarkable. We're so grateful for our partners and hospitals who strive every day to make difference in children's healthcare."

Children's Hospitals Week was generously presented by Ace Hardware, Marriott International, Panda Express, Love's Travel Stops, 7-Eleven Cares Foundation supported by 7-Eleven, Inc., OLIPOP, Aflac, Marriott Vacations Worldwide, Dairy Queen, The Brick, Air Canada Foundation, Knight-Swift Transportation, and Uber.

