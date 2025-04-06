Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Mourns the Loss of Co-Founder Joe Lake

"Joe's legacy is extraordinary. He helped create a new way of charitable giving—one that could continually improve children's health care now and for future generations," said Marie Osmond, fellow co–founder of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. Post this

"We are heartbroken by the loss of Joe," said Aimee J. Daily, Ph.D., President and CEO of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. "His lifelong commitment to children's health has left an indelible mark on our organization and the many families we impact. His pioneering spirit and compassionate heart will forever be remembered."

A true innovator, Joe played a key role in launching the Children's Miracle Network Telethon—a groundbreaking broadcast that united hospitals and supporters through powerful storytelling and national visibility. His boundless energy and charisma led to meaningful relationships with celebrities, media, and business leaders, all in the spirit of helping kids.

Joe traveled more than 300 days a year in the early days of the organization, visiting hospitals, forging partnerships, and championing the mission in every corner of the U.S. and Canada. His passion for the cause was contagious, and his belief in the mission was mighty.

"Joe's legacy is extraordinary," said Marie Osmond, fellow co–founder of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. "He helped create a new way of charitable giving—one that could continually improve children's health care now and for future generations. I loved Joe dearly, and his passion and heart continue to inspire all of us. Reflecting on his legacy, we reaffirm our commitment to carry on our mission with the same love and decision he gave so generously."

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals has grown into a powerful network that raises funds for 170 children's hospitals across the United States and Canada, by uniting communities.

The organization extends its deepest condolences to Joe Lake's family, friends, and all those whose lives were impacted by his extraordinary kindness and generosity.

Charitable contributions in his honor can be made to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals at cmnhospitals.org.

