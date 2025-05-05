Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Welcomes New Board Member and Announces Formation of Advisory Subcommittee

"Joining the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals board is a profound honor," said Kimberly Brown, Senior Vice President at Costco Wholesale. "I am deeply inspired by the organization's unwavering commitment to children's healthcare, and I am eager to leverage my experience to amplify their impact." Post this

Kimberly Brown brings more than 30 years of experience with Costco, where she has advanced through

roles of increasing responsibility, including Vice President, Regional Operations Manager and General Manager. In her current role, she oversees the warehouse operations and regional buying for the Northwest region of Costco that spans 75 locations in 6 U.S. states, supporting one of the world's largest and most respected retail organizations.

Widely recognized for her operational expertise and people-first leadership, Brown has a proven track record in large-scale personnel management, business development, and cross-functional execution. She is a strong advocate for ethical leadership and employee well-being, aligning closely with Costco's values-driven culture.

"Joining the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals board is a profound honor," said Brown. "I am deeply inspired by the organization's unwavering commitment to children's healthcare, and I am eager to leverage my experience to amplify their impact."

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals also extends its sincere appreciation to Grant Stirling, PhD, President & Chief Development Officer at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago Foundation, who is concluding his board service. His thoughtful leadership and commitment to advancing children's health have made a lasting impact on the organization and its mission.

In addition, Children's Miracle Network Hospitals has established a new Corporate Partners and Programs Advisory Subcommittee. This group will serve as a liaison to the Board of Trustees and Strategy Committee by representing the unique interests and characteristics of the diverse businesses, organizations, and individuals who fundraise on behalf of the organization. The subcommittee will help facilitate the communication of relevant trends, challenges, and opportunities related to business strategy and corporate social responsibility. Chairing the subcommittee will be Karissa Sprague, Senior Vice President at Walmart overseeing Fulfillment and Reverse Operations. Her leadership will be complemented by the participation of Treasa Bowers, a fellow board member and the Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer for 7-Eleven, Inc., who will also serve on this subcommittee.





This new subcommittee reflects the organization's continued commitment to deepening collaboration with its partners and strengthening shared impact across the network.

CMN Hospitals looks forward to the contributions of its newest board member and subcommittee leaders as we continue working together with our partners and network hospitals to change kids' health and change the future.

