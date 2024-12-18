Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Welcomes New Board Members and Board Leadership

"I'm thrilled to welcome our new board members," said Aimee J. Daily, Ph.D., President & CEO of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. "Their fresh perspectives, passion, and innovative ideas will help to propel our mission forward." Post this

Shawn Johnson East: Olympic gold medalist Shawn Johnson East retired from gymnastics in 2012 and has become a New York Times best-selling author, broadcast personality, podcast host, and successful entrepreneur. She shares her life with 11.5M+ followers and serves as a gymnastics expert for Yahoo! Sports during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Jena Pado: A seasoned fundraising leader with over 20 years of experience, Jena Pado serves as the Vice President and Chief Development Officer at Dayton Children's Hospital, where she leads the hospital's $75 million comprehensive campaign and has been recognized as Chief Development Officer of the Year by Children's Miracle Network Hospitals in 2022.

Alicia Schulhof: Alicia Schulhof, M.H.A., FACHE, is the President of Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. She is a mission-driven leader with over 20 years of experience in healthcare, recognized for her ability to drive transformational change in complex healthcare organizations.

New Board Chair:

Kimberly Cripe, President and CEO of CHOC (Children's Hospital of Orange County), will assume the role of board chair in January 2025. Cripe brings an abundance of experience and a strong commitment to children's health.

The new Executive Committee alongside Cripe will include:

Kane Calamari, SVP/Chief Human Resources Officer with Ace Hardware Corporation and President of Ace Foundation; Jenny Love Meyer, EVP & Chief Culture Officer with Love's Travel Stop and Country Stores; Elias Neujhar, President and CEO of Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU; Barbara Joers, President and CEO of Gillette Children's Specialty Healthcare.

Outgoing Board Chair and Members:

CMN Hospitals extends its sincere gratitude to outgoing board chair Barbara Joers for her exceptional leadership and dedication. Joers' significant contributions were vital to the organization's evolution during a pivotal time in its history.

The organization also thanks Sue Doliner, VP of Development & Chief Development Officer of MaineHealth, Maine Medical Center and Barbara Bush Children's Hospital, and Rick Merrill, President and CEO of Cook Children's Healthcare System, for their valuable contributions during their tenure on the board.

"I'm thrilled to welcome our new board members," said Aimee J. Daily, Ph.D., President & CEO of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. "Their fresh perspectives, passion, and innovative ideas will help to propel our mission forward. As we look to the future, we're excited to build upon the strong foundation laid by our departing board members. Their contributions have been instrumental in our success, and we are grateful for their service."

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals partners with leading pediatric healthcare providers throughout the U.S. and Canada with a mission to help as many kids as possible live healthier lives. Through unrestricted fundraising, local member hospitals are able to fulfill their most urgent needs. Whether that's investing in research that discovers life-saving treatments and cures, training the next generation of doctors and nurses, or offering families comfort and peace of mind during the most trying moments of their lives, Children's Miracle Network Hospitals' funds are used where they are needed most.

About CMN Hospitals:

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® raises funds for 170 children's hospitals that support the health of 10 million kids each year across the U.S. and Canada. Donations go to local hospitals to fund critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, along with innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, child life services that put kids' and families' minds at ease during difficult hospital stays, and financial assistance for families who could not otherwise afford these health services. When we improve the health of all children and allow them the opportunity to reach their full potential, we also improve our communities for years to come. Together, we can change kids' health. Together, we can change the future. To learn about Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and your local children's hospital, visit cmnhospitals.org.

