Children's Museum of Pittsburgh and Fred Rogers Productions Introduce, It's a Beautiful Day to Be You: Inspired by Mister Rogers, Daniel Tiger & Donkey Hodie

It's a Beautiful Day to Be You is supported by Lilly Endowment Inc. with a focus on helping children discover and explore what it means to be kind, curious, persistent, creative, collaborative and brave through play and discovery.

PITTSBURGH, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Children's Museum of Pittsburgh, the #1 children's museum in the nation (2026 USA Today Readers' Choice poll), will premiere the new hands-on exhibition, It's a Beautiful Day to Be You: Inspired by Mister Rogers, Daniel Tiger & Donkey Hodie, in partnership with Fred Rogers Productions (FRP) on Saturday, October 3, 2026.

The project is funded through Fostering Character Through Children's Museums, a Lilly Endowment Inc. initiative designed to help children's museums develop new or expand existing efforts that explore and encourage the development of positive character traits among children and youth.

The Children's Museum is excited to once again partner with Fred Rogers Productions, a long-time collaborator and widely respected educational children's media company with a focus on early childhood development. The new exhibition and accompanying resources draw from three beloved television series rooted in the legacy of Fred Rogers - Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, Donkey Hodie and Mister Rogers' Neighborhood. The two organizations previously worked together to develop the traveling exhibitions Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood: A Grr-ific Exhibit and How People Make Things.

It's a Beautiful Day to Be You helps children build character through not only words, but doing, sharing and reflecting. Activities include:

Travel through Trolley's tunnel that connects the Neighborhood of Make-Believe and Someplace Else. Wait for the traffic light to signal it's your turn to enter and then follow the star lights to the other side.

Grow kindness in a magical way. Pick a flower, give it a little love and water, and watch it bloom before it becomes part of the Enchanted Garden.

Blast off to a dance party in space! Push pegs, pull levers and press buttons to create your own out-of-this-world music mix at Purple Panda's Spaceship Dance Party.

The exhibit will be open to visitors from Saturday, October 3, 2026, until Sunday, January 3, 2027.

A North America tour will launch in January 2027 with venues confirmed through 2029. For information about the tour and rental opportunities, visit https://pittsburghkidsdesign.org/contact-us/.

"We are beyond thrilled to have the partnership of Fred Rogers Productions and the support of Lilly Endowment to create a new experience that will debut at our museum this fall before travelling the country," said Jane Werner, Executive Director of Children's Museum of Pittsburgh. "This collaboration has allowed us to build an exhibit that bridges generations and highlights developing character traits that emphasize what it means to be a neighbor."

Visitors explore beloved locations from Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood and Donkey Hodie and connect with the timeless lessons of Mister Rogers and the PBS KIDS programs that carry forward his legacy. In addition to Daniel Tiger and Donkey Hodie, many beloved characters from both series will be part of the exhibit, including: Miss Elaina, O the Owl, Katerina Kittycat, Prince Wednesday, Mom and Dad Tiger, Purple Panda, Bob Dog, Duck Duck and Grampy Hodie.

"We are delighted to continue our long-standing collaboration with Children's Museum of Pittsburgh to bring the worlds of Donkey Hodie, Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood and Mister Rogers' Neighborhood to life in this new interactive experience," said Paul Siefken, President and CEO of Fred Rogers Productions. "It's a Beautiful Day to Be You will provide a playful space where children along with their families can practice essential character traits like kindness, resilience and bravery. Fred Rogers reminded us that 'Play is often talked about as if it were a relief from serious learning. But for children, play is serious learning.' This exhibit carries that vital message forward to a new generation."

It's a Beautiful Day to Be You is included with admission to Children's Museum of Pittsburgh. The museum's fall hours are 10:00 am – 5:00 pm daily, with closures on select Wednesdays.

For more information, visit pittsburghkids.org

Assets can be found here.

About Children's Museum of Pittsburgh

Children's Museum of Pittsburgh provides innovative and inclusive museum experiences that inspire kindness, creativity, curiosity and joy for all learners. The Museum welcomes nearly 300,000 visitors annually, provides tons of "real stuff" experiences for play and learning and was named the #1 children's Museum in the country in the 2026 USA Today Readers' Choice poll. Permanent hands-on, interactive exhibit areas include the Art Studio, Garage, Waterplay, Kindness Gallery, Backyard and MAKESHOP®. The Museum is located on Pittsburgh's historic North Side at 10 Children's Way, Pittsburgh, PA 15212. For more information, please call (412) 322-5058 or visit the Museum website, pittsburghkids.org.

About Fred Rogers Productions

Fred Rogers Productions (FRP) is the nonprofit children's media company founded by Fred Rogers in 1971. Originally the producer of Mister Rogers' Neighborhood, FRP focuses on supporting children and families through award-winning series like Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, Donkey Hodie, Alma's Way and Odd Squad. Through convergent TV, interactive games, experiences and community engagement initiatives that model kindness, respect and enthusiasm for learning, the organization aims to earn the trust of parents and caregivers while building on the legacy of Fred Rogers. FRP has earned a Peabody Award and 31 Emmys® along with honors from Common Sense Media and the Parents' Choice Foundation. For more information, visit www.fredrogers.org.

About Lilly Endowment Inc.

Lilly Endowment Inc. is an Indianapolis-based, private foundation created in 1937 by J.K. Lilly and his sons, Eli and J.K. Jr., through gifts of stock in their pharmaceutical business, Eli Lilly and Company. Although gifts of stock remain the financial bedrock of the Endowment, the Endowment is a separate entity from the company, with a distinct governing board, staff and location. The Endowment supports the causes of community development, education and religion.

Media Contact

Max Pipman, Children's Museum of Pittsburgh, 1 412-586-6042, [email protected], https://pittsburghkids.org/

SOURCE Children's Museum of Pittsburgh