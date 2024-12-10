Children's Museum of Pittsburgh Receives $2.49 Million Grant from Lilly Endowment Inc.

"We're thrilled to be a part of this national initiative and embark on work that fosters character development through informal learning. It naturally builds on work the Museum has done over the last two decades to build empathy and kindness in children." Post this

The project is being funded through Fostering Character Through Children's Museums, a Lilly Endowment initiative designed to help children's museums develop new or expand existing efforts that explore and encourage the development of positive character traits among children and youth. Children's Museum of Pittsburgh is one of 15 children's museums around the nation being funded through the initiative.

"We're thrilled to be a part of this national initiative and embark on work that fosters character development through informal learning," says Jane Werner, Executive Director of Children's Museum of Pittsburgh. "It naturally builds on work the Museum has done over the last two decades to build empathy and kindness in children, and we anticipate that it will provide key insights into the vital work of understanding early childhood development."

Over the last 30 years, the Children's Museum has become a leader in developing hands-on exhibits that explore and encourage social-emotional development in young children, informed by its extensive research on how children learn in informal settings and a long history of exhibit prototyping. Notable exhibits in this effort include XOXO: An Exhibit about Love & Forgiveness and its pop-up adjuncts, as well as its collaborations with FRP on Mister Rogers' Neighborhood: A Traveling Exhibit and Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood: A Grr-ific Exhibit. The Museum will draw on this breath of experience in the creation of the new exhibits that explore fostering character development in children.

In November 2023, Children's Museum of Pittsburgh was one of 23 museums who received a one-year planning grant from Lilly Endowment to explore ideas for the Fostering Character Through Children's Museums initiative. Through tools such as community events, talkback boards, visitor focus groups and prototyping of exhibit components, Children's Museum staff gained a better understanding of character development in children and families and how to create an interactive exhibit that promotes this.

The Children's Museum has offered joyful, creative and curiosity-invoking experiences for learners of all ages for decades. These exhibits are characterized by being open ended and nonlinear, leaving room for visitors of all backgrounds to bring their personal experiences into their museum experience. This approach allows the new exhibits on character development that funding from Lilly Endowment will support to impact diverse audiences as it travels across the country. The Museum's research efforts that are integral in the creation of all of its exhibits will also provide insight for the growing body of knowledge about fostering character development in children.

"Children's museums are places where children of all ages can learn informally, discovering new ideas through play, multi-sensory experiences and self-expression," said Ted Maple, Lilly Endowment's vice president for education and youth programs. "We are excited to see how the museums funded through this initiative will help children and their families to explore various character traits and reflect together on ways these traits can be practiced and strengthened."

