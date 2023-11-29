Children's Music Fund Launches National Initiative to Raise Awareness and Funds for Music Therapy

Our campaign seeks to bring music's unique power and universality to life, so that Children's Music Fund can empower more Music Therapists and kids with the ability to thrive together." - Michael Ruby, President and Chief Creative Office of Park & Battery Post this

Music Therapy is a well-established health profession, employing music within a therapeutic relationship to address physical, emotional, cognitive, and social needs. Administered by board-certified Music Therapists, the personalized treatment can include creating, singing, moving to, and/or listening to music. CMF focuses on the well-being of the child through Music Therapy, helping them manage chronic and acute pain, anxiety, depression, chronic illness, and terminal diseases, among various other conditions. The organization's services extend to children facing autism, blood disorders, cancer, immune deficiencies, lung/heart/kidney diseases, rare diseases, and more.

"The benefits of Music Therapy can be profound – but, too often, the average person or even healthcare providers and insurance companies do not fully comprehend what it is," states Tracey Burnett, Executive Director of Children's Music Fund. "Music Therapy not only treats children at the time that they're in need, but it also provides them the coping skills to be able to continue to deal with chronic illness or complex medical issues that they might be experiencing for the rest of their lives. It's not just playing an instrument. It's a collaborative, creative and therapeutic experience."

Founder and President of Children's Music Fund Dr. Raffi Tachdjian emphasizes that, "No child or young adult should suffer from the pain, fear and anxiety that comes from illness. As an immunologist with a pediatrics background, I believe in the power of Music Therapy and how it can restore the well-being of the recipients and empower them to do more, live better and reach for greater heights. Imagine a day without sound. Now, imagine hearing your preferred melodies and beats, expressing yourself through lyrics or musical imagery and healing through music. You're no longer just living, you come alive!"

Michael Ruby, President and Chief Creative Office of Park & Battery adds, "Music has the power to makes us feel a wide range of emotions. It makes us feel joyful when we play our favorite song in the car. It makes us nostalgic when we hear a long-forgotten song from our childhood. Music also has the power to heal. Our campaign seeks to bring music's unique power and universality to life, so that Children's Music Fund can empower more Music Therapists and kids with the ability to thrive together. We're so proud to donate our services to Children's Music Fund and support this incredible cause."

The "Music Makes Us Better" campaign includes a 10-minute documentary film on the power of Music Therapy, as well as patient and therapist profiles, all recorded live at the historic Village Studios in Los Angeles, where some of the world's most famous songs and albums gave been created. The national multichannel effort includes broadcast, digital and social media.

"The 'Music Makes Us Better' campaign uses the universal language of music to connect us with a purpose – to make a difference in a life of a child," says Ronda Grech, Board Chairperson of Children's Music Fund. "Thanks to Park & Battery, we look to highlight the benefits of Music Therapy and the healing power it provides to the children and young adults with chronic conditions and life-altering illnesses. We are grateful for their support of Children's Music Fund."

For more information about the "Music Makes Us Better" initiative and how to get involved, please visit give.thecmf.org

About Children's Music Fund

Children's Music Fund provides Music Therapy to children with chronic conditions or life-altering illnesses, such as different forms of cancer, blood disorders, lung/heart/kidney disease, autism, and immune-deficiencies to help improve their quality of life. Engaging children in Music Therapy helps reduce pain, fear and anxiety, and provides a much needed coping mechanism to improve their mental well-being while undergoing medical treatment, during hospitalization and throughout their lives. The organization connects eligible children and young adults to board-certified Music Therapists who provide a personalized treatment plan at home and in-hospitals, gifts musical instruments in support of those receiving Music Therapy services, as well as conducts and sponsors research on Music Therapy to further innovate the field and work to integrate music with medicine. 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and member of the American Music Therapy Association. Learn more at theCMF.org

About Park & Battery

Park & Battery is a global brand, marketing and content agency that harnesses perspectives to create value for brands and businesses globally. Named a 2023 Agency of the Year by both the Association of National Advertisers and B2B Marketing, as well as listed among the Chief Marketer 200, P&B is headquartered in Oakland, CA with hubs in New York City, Salt Lake City, Miami and the UK. Park & Battery specializes in creating brands, launches, and experiences that deliver big impact, from strategy and messaging through to creative/design, content, and media/go-to-market. Learn more at ParkandBattery.com

