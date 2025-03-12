Children's Respite Homes of America Aims to Address the Severe Lack of Children's Respite and Palliative Care Homes in the U.S.

"Every day, more children are diagnosed with complex medical conditions that require 24/7 care, placing enormous strain on families," said Jonathan Cottor, Co-founder of Ryan House and Founder of Children's Respite Homes of America. Post this

Cottor, who co-founded Ryan House in Phoenix, Arizona, alongside his wife Holly and with strong community support, established Children's Respite Homes of America with an ambitious but necessary goal: to develop 50 children's respite and palliative care homes in 50 cities within the next five years. By leveraging the expertise of healthcare professionals, policymakers, and advocates, the organization provides a framework to guide the creation of new respite homes across the country.

"Having personally cared for a child with a life-limiting condition and having worked alongside an incredible team to establish a children's respite and palliative care home, I understand the challenges firsthand," said Cottor. "That's why I formed Children's Respite Homes of America—to provide a roadmap for others so we can rapidly close the gap in respite care and support the nearly one million medically fragile children across the U.S."

According to Cottor, "A children's respite and palliative care home is a caregiving model that provides a nurturing environment where children receive compassionate, expert care. While nurses are always present to ensure children's medical needs are met, the focus is on creating a warm, home-like setting that allows children to engage in play, activities, and connection. These homes give parents and caregivers the opportunity to recharge—whether by spending quality time as a couple, taking a short trip, or simply resting—while knowing their child is safe and well cared for."

For parents like Melissa Keller of Austin, Texas, whose 11-year-old daughter Abbey had faced complex medical challenges, the absence of a children's respite and palliative care facility was deeply felt. "Having a respite care option would be invaluable to families like ours, particularly for parents who have other children at home," Keller said. "Right now, Texas has no dedicated facility offering this kind of support."

Children's respite and palliative care homes also serve an essential role in pediatric palliative care, offering families a peaceful and supportive environment where children can spend their final moments outside of a hospital setting. "For many families, a respite home is a place where they can experience moments of joy and comfort with their child, even in the most difficult circumstances," said Cottor, whose son, Ryan, died at Ryan House.

Since launching Children's Respite Homes of America in 2022, the organization now includes 40 pioneers and programs across 27 states working to expand access to children's respite and palliative care homes. Interest spans coast to coast, from Hawaii to Massachusetts, demonstrating a growing recognition of the need for these essential services.

ABOUT CHILDREN'S RESPITE HOMES OF AMERICA:

Children's Respite Homes of America (CRHA) is an awareness initiative of the National Center for Pediatric Palliative Care Homes (NCPPCH). Their shared mission is to expand, strengthen, and sustain community-based care models that provide medically fragile children and their families with essential overnight respite, palliative, and hospice support. For more information, visit www.childrensrespitehomes.org.

