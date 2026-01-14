Children's Respite Homes of America Celebrates Its Third Birthday, Kicks Off 2026 Fundraising Drive

"Every donation helps build the infrastructure needed to sustain this essential work, ensuring families of medically fragile children can access trusted respite and palliative care in their own communities," said Jonathan Cottor, CEO and Founder of NCPPCH and Children's Respite Homes of America. Post this

"We've set an ambitious goal to expand our national reach and accelerate the impact of this movement," said Jonathan Cottor, CEO and Founder of NCPPCH. "These funds will help us advance our education, advocacy, and community support initiatives—each of which is essential to building a sustainable foundation for respite homes across the country."

The 2026 campaign is already off to a strong start, with recent major gifts from the Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation and the Diane & Bruce Halle Foundation providing transformational support to further CRHA's mission.

Since its founding, CRHA has raised more than $540,000 to build awareness and strengthen local leadership working to open children's respite homes nationwide. Previous supporters include the Y.C. Ho Helen & Michael Chiang Foundation, Abigail E. Keller Foundation, Levin Family Charitable Foundation, George Mark Children's House, Nicholson Family Foundation, Schwartz Wiekamp Foundation, and the Steve & Lois Mihaylo Foundation.

Contributions to CRHA can be made in a variety of ways—including one-time gifts, stock donations, company matches, and vehicle donations—through the organization's website.

"This is an exciting period of growth for us," Cottor added. "Every donation helps build the infrastructure needed to sustain this essential work, ensuring that families of medically fragile children can access trusted respite and palliative care in their own communities."

While programs like Ronald McDonald House and St. Jude's provide housing for families during hospital stays, Cottor noted that pediatric respite care homes fill a critical and underrecognized gap.

"Families caring for children with life-limiting or medically complex conditions provide hospital-level care at home, often around the clock," said Cottor. "Without access to respite, the constant strain can lead to caregiver burnout, failed home care, and preventable hospitalizations. Our mission is to change that reality—one community at a time."

For more information about Children's Respite Homes of America, visit www.childrensrespitehomes.org or follow on Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT CHILDREN'S RESPITE HOMES OF AMERICA:

Children's Respite Homes of America (CRHA) is an awareness initiative of the National Center for Pediatric Palliative Care Homes (NCPPCH). Together, they share a mission to expand, strengthen, and sustain community-based care models that provide medically fragile children and their families with essential overnight respite, palliative, and hospice support. For more information, visit www.childrensrespitehomes.org.

Media Contact

Kendra Riley, Children's Respite Homes of America, 1 4802206051, [email protected], https://childrensrespitehomes.org/

SOURCE Children's Respite Homes of America