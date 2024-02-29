Chile Will Showcase Its High-Quality Seafood Offerings At The Industry's Most Important Trade Show: Seafood Expo North America 2024

The United States is the leading market for Chilean exports, with almost 3.104 billion USD in sales in 2023

BOSTON, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With over 4,000 miles of coast, Chile is one of the leading seafood producers reaching more than 100 markets worldwide. Chile is the largest exporter of fresh and frozen salmon filets, canned mussels, and sea urchins. It is also the second-largest provider of frozen toothfish cuts, whole frozen, headless, and gutted mackerel.

ProChile will represent the South American country to strengthen its leading global position by showcasing its high-quality seafood offerings at the Seafood Expo North America 2024, which will be held from March 10th - 12th at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.

In this year's edition of SENA, 10 Chilean companies will have a presence including: Dani Group, Integra Chile, Landes, Manuelita Acuicultura, Mar de Lagos, Pacific Gold, Pesbasa, Robinson Crusoe, Salmones Aysén, St. Andrews Mussels. The Chilean products that will be showcased include Atlantic and Coho salmon, trout, mussels, sea urchins, sea bass, swordfish, hake, crab, squid, mackerel, clams, octopus, king crab, scallops, and cuttlefish.

"The United States is the leading destination for Chile's seafood exports. Our products stand out due to their innocuousness, quality, and solid traceability processes. There's a high interest among Chilean businesses to be part of the Seafood Expo North America. The Chilean aquaculture and fishing industry is known for delivering high-quality and sustainable products. They offer healthy and delicious flavor options with high protein and nutrient content, such as Omega-3 and vitamins", said Andrea Sapag, ProChile's Trade Commissioner in New York.

Prochile is the governmental organization responsible for promoting Chilean goods and services in foreign markets. Andrea also highlighted that, "our country is recognized for its sustainable development efforts, which include tracking systems from farming to destination and constant research to create new products. All of this is done under the highest safety standards".

Higher Exports:

Between January and December 2023, Chile exported US$8.989 million in seafood globally surpassing the export number from 2022 by 1.8%. The main destination of the exports was reported to be in the United States, with sales resulting in a total of US$3.104 million, with a 34.5% share compared to other markets.

The top five seafood exports to the U.S. in 2023 were salmon and trout (almost $2.9 billion), mussels ($35 million), deep sea cod ($32 million), prawns (almost $28 million), and hake ($9 million).

"These figures show that Chile has a high value, differentiating, and highly regarded offer for international markets," Andrea said. "For the past two decades, we have developed, along with the private sector, a commercial strategy to position Chilean seafood in the U.S. market through different industry brands such as Chile Mussel from Patagonia. We have also collaborated with the Chilean Salmon Marketing Council. This public-private partnership has paid off since salmon and trout account for more than 90% of total seafood exports to the American market," added the ProChile representative.

If you are interested in learning more about Chile's seafood offerings, you can connect with participating companies at booth #715 during the Seafood Expo North America in Boston, Massachusetts.

