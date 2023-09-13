Chilean Family Wine Estate Viñedo Chadwick Announces the Release of Its 2021 Vintage

"The 2021 vintage is a reflection of its history and serves as another chapter in my family's story. I am extremely proud of Viñedo Chadwick, which reflects the heart of my family's legacy and the exceptional quality of Chilean winemaking." - Magui Chadwick, Viñedo Chadwick Executive Director Tweet this

"Viñedo Chadwick has a long history of excellence that has built a unique track record for quality and has ensured world-class recognition for the wine," explains Viñedo Chadwick Executive Director Magui Chadwick, Eduardo's daughter. "The 2021 vintage, which has already received a perfect score, is a reflection of that history and serves as another chapter in my family's story. I am extremely proud of Viñedo Chadwick, which reflects the heart of my family's legacy and the exceptional quality of Chilean winemaking."

Eduardo Chadwick brought worldwide acclaim to Chilean fine wine in January, 2004 with The Berlin Tasting, a blind tasting inspired by The Judgement of Paris, with some of the world's top wine critics and involving his wines alongside some of the world's most famous First Growths of Bordeaux and Super Tuscans. Viñedo Chadwick 2000 was the winner of this historic global event. The enormous success of his wines, besting some of the world's revered wines and replicated in the other tastings around the world in 22 different events with more than 1.400 wine experts, served as a turning point in the wine industry, solidifying the incredible quality of Chadwick's wines and bringing international attention to Chile as a first-class wine region.

"This deep purple coloured Viñedo Chadwick 2021 is highly complex on the nose, with intense notes of violets, raspberries and cassis, along with hints of cocoa, coffee beans and nutmeg," describes Francisco Baettig, Viñedo Chadwick's Technical Director. "On the palate, the wine is long and deep, showcasing fresh red fruit, dark chocolate and some notes of sweet spice. The mouth is complex and layered, revealing fine-grained, chalky tannins, juicy acidity, elegance and wonderful persistence. A superb example from this vintage."

The moderately cool season resulted in long, even ripening that preserved the natural acidity, aroma and color of the grapes. This outstanding vintage has produced a wine that is elegant, fresh and full of tension, with high aromatic complexity that is complemented by the finesse of the tannins, a key characteristic of Viñedo Chadwick. A wine with a great structure and tremendous aging potential, it displays incredible finesse and complexity, together with an extremely long and elegant mouthfeel, showcasing the generous nature of the exceptional Puente Alto terroir.

Viñedo Chadwick is released worldwide on La Place de Bordeaux, as well as imported into the US by Shaw-Ross on September 14, 2023.

About Viñedo Chadwick

Viñedo Chadwick, in Puente Alto D.O., is the heart of the Chadwick legacy. The winery started as a special project to honor the family, created by Eduardo Chadwick. The wine represents the family's long cherished desire to honor the memory of the late Don Alfonso Chadwick, Eduardo's father, with an ultra premium red wine showcasing the ancestry, tradition and expertise in producing fine wines, reflecting the family's passion for excellence. Eduardo convinced his father, one of the best polo players in Chilean history, to convert his beloved polo field into a vineyard, which was planted in 1992. The first vintage was 1999, and in less than 20 years, the wine garnered beloved praise from the world's top critics and wine collectors. The 2014 vintage marked a milestone for Chilean wine history by receiving a perfect 100 point score, becoming the first Chilean wine to achieve this recognition, followed by another 100 for the 2017 and the current 2021 vintages.

