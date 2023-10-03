Chileno Bay Resort & Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection Named the Top Resort in Western Mexico in CondI Nast Traveler's 2023 Readers' Choice Awards

The annual CondI Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards recognize the world's best hotels, cruises, resorts, islands and more.

LOS CABOS, Mexico, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chileno Bay Resort & Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection, a contemporary oceanfront resort in Los Cabos, has been named the #1 Resort in Western Mexico by the discerning readers of CondI Nast Traveler in the publication's 35th annual Readers' Choice Awards. More than half a million readers voted for their favorite resorts based on the quality of the rooms, service, dining, location, and overall experience.

"It is an honor to be recognized as the premier resort in Mexico by the well-traveled readers of CondI Nast Traveler," said Roger Ponce, regional vice president and general manager, Chileno Bay Resort & Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection. "We are thrilled that Chileno Bay is a favorite out of so many luxury resorts in Mexico, and this recognition is a representation of our talented team members' efforts to ensure the highest level of hospitality for our guests."

Located on one of the most coveted and swimmable beaches in Los Cabos, Chileno Bay Resort & Residences features 95 rooms, four suites, and 61 two- to six-bedroom villas with panoramic ocean or mountain views. In 2023, Chileno Bay Resort further solidified its position as the leading resort in Western Mexico with its debut of the region's premier wellness destination, THE WELL at Chileno Bay. The resort also celebrated a number of milestones at its culinary outlets, welcoming the critically acclaimed Chef Juan Pablo Lopez as Director of Culinary Experiences at COMAL; and celebrating the first anniversary of YAYA, its convivial restaurant overlooking the resort's iconic three-tiered infinity pool. With a distinctive portfolio of wellness, culinary, and ocean adventure experiences, Chileno Bay Resort offers a contemporary yet quintessentially Baja Californian experience for its discerning guests.

CondI Nast Traveler readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe to provide a complete snapshot of the top places they enjoyed this year and can't wait to return to next. The Readers' Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry, and the full list of winners can be found‥online at cntraveler.com, with highlights featured in the magazine's November issue.

About Chileno Bay Resort & Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection

Only a 30-minute drive from San Jose Del Cabo International Airport, Chileno Bay Resort & Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection is a contemporary resort in Los Cabos, Mexico. Set on the most coveted swimming beach in Los Cabos, the resort offers a fresh style and an active, engaging environment to create the perfect escape for families, groups of friends and active couples. Boasting 95 rooms, four suites, and 61 two- to six-bedroom villas with panoramic ocean or mountain views, the resort is known for its warm and welcoming hospitality. Amenities include a three-tiered infinity-edge pool which is the striking centerpiece of the resort, and an extensive array of watersports enjoyed on the beach at H20. The resort is home to THE WELL at Chileno Bay, a holistic wellness destination that offers everything from Eastern Wisdoms and Baja-inspired treatments to health coaching and mindful movement. Guests delight at the inventive Latin cuisine at the signature open-air restaurant COMAL, Mediterranean fusion at the indoor restaurant YAYA, and relax at TnT, the toes-in-the-sand taco and tequila bar.

About Auberge Resorts Collection

Auberge Resorts Collection is a portfolio of extraordinary hotels, resorts, residences, and private clubs. While each property is unique, all share a crafted approach to luxury and bring the soul of the locale to life through captivating design, exceptional cuisine, innovative spas, and gracious yet unobtrusive service. With 26 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts, Auberge invites guests to create unforgettable stories in some of the world's most desirable destinations.

About The Friedkin Group

The Friedkin Group is a privately held consortium of automotive, hospitality, entertainment, sports and adventure companies. These organizations include: Gulf States Toyota, GSFSGroup, US AutoLogistics, Ascent Automotive Group, Auberge Resorts Collection, AS Roma, Imperative Entertainment, 30WEST, NEON, Diamond Creek Golf Club, Congaree, and Legendary Expeditions. The Friedkin Group is led by Chairman and CEO Dan Friedkin. For more information, visit www.friedkin.com.

