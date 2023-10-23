Chili Lovers Are Called Upon To Enter Original Recipes To The "Read® My Lips" Chili Contest

"A bowl of chili is like a warm hug on a cold day. READ Salads wants to extend that feeling throughout the season by inviting our fans to share their personal recipes with us so that we can share the warmth and comfort with everyone," said Aunt Nellie's Marketing Director, Julia Storie. Post this

"Chili is one of my favorite foods to cook because it's so flexible and versatile, every batch is deliciously different. My family loves it," said Campanile. "Adding READ Salads gives an extra boost of flavor and convenience to the dish. My grandmother always had some on hand and I'm happy to carry on the tradition."

The rules are simple: submit an original chili recipe in one of four categories:

En Fuego (spicy)

Out to Pasture (vegan)

John Wayne (classic)

(classic) Maverick (Freestyle. Who says chili needs to follow any rules!)

Each recipe can contain no more than 12 ingredients. Salt, pepper, water and READ Salads don't count towards the total. You can enter more than one recipe, but each can only be entered once. Click here for official rules.

Four winners (one from each category) will receive $500, a family pack of READ Salads products and the national recognition they deserve on all of READ Salads' social media platforms in January 2024! Each winning recipe will be professionally photographed and prominently featured on READ Salads website, and our Instagram, Facebook and Pinterest pages.

"A bowl of chili is like a warm hug on a cold day. READ Salads wants to extend that feeling throughout the season by inviting our fans to share their personal recipes with us so that we can share the warmth and comfort with everyone," said Aunt Nellie's Marketing Director, Julia Storie.

The READ My Lips Chili Contest runs from October 23 - November 11, 2023. Recipes can be entered online at https://www.readsalads.com/read-my-lips-contest/.

READ Salads have been a pantry staple for generations, featuring tasty, convenient and versatile ready-to-eat products packaged in cans or cups —3 Bean Salad, and 4 Bean Salad and German Potato Salad. Each variety provides important nutrients including dietary fiber, folate, potassium, iron, plant-based protein and more. All are shelf-stable and gluten free.

Here's an example of the type of recipe READ is looking for in its recipe contest. Dad with a Pan created this especially for the brand.

Smoky German Potato, Sausage, and Bacon Chili

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 40 minutes

Total Time: 55 minutes

Servings: 4-6

Ingredients:

1 can READ German Potato Salad, drained

4 strips of bacon, thick, cut into cubes

1-pound smoked sausage, sliced into 1-inch segments

1 small onion, diced

4 cloves garlic, minced

2 Fresno peppers, diced (can be substituted with jalapeños)

1 can diced tomatoes (14.5 oz), drained

1 cup beef broth

Salt and pepper, to taste (add during cooking)

Chili Spices:

4 tbsp chili powder

1 tbsp ground coriander

1 tbsp ground cumin

1 tsp ground cayenne pepper

1 tsp dried oregano

Instructions:

In a large saucepan over medium heat, cook bacon until crispy. Remove and set aside, leaving about 2 tablespoons of drippings in the pan.

Add in smoked sausage and cook until browned.

Once the sausage is cooked, add the diced onion and minced garlic, cooking until the onion is translucent.

Drain excess fat, then stir in the chili spices and Fresno peppers until well mixed.

Add the drained diced tomatoes, READ German Potato Salad, and cooked bacon to the pan.

Add beef broth and stir to combine all ingredients. Season with salt and pepper.

Bring the mixture to a simmer and let it cook for about 30 minutes, stirring occasionally, until flavors are well melded.

Optional:

If you desire a thicker chili, make a slurry with 3 tablespoons. Masa Harina (or cornstarch) and 6 tbsp. water, then add to chili and simmer for another 5 minutes.

If desired, garnish with shredded cheese, green onions, and sour cream.

Media Contact

Liz Mudroncik, Seneca Foods/READ Salads, 1 312-201-9101, [email protected], https://www.readsalads.com/

SOURCE Seneca Foods/READ Salads