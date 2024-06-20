Chili Piper spices up its brand & continues its partnership with Veza Digital with a bold brand refresh

"Our goal was to create a website that effectively communicates their value proposition and resonates with their target audience. This new branding sets the stage for continued growth and brand recognition and echoes excitement through our teams." Post this

Partnering with Veza Digital, their trusted expert in creating impactful marketing website experiences, the project marks the next chapter in their successful collaboration.

Veza Digital played a pivotal role in accelerating Chili Piper's brand launch. The team collaborated with Chili Piper's designers, ensuring the new website reflected the refreshed brand identity and launched on schedule.

"At Chili Piper, we're constantly innovating to empower revenue teams" - Alina Vandenberghe, Co-founder & Co-CEO of Chili Piper

Chili Piper ignites a strategic shift with a spicy brand refresh

This refresh goes beyond aesthetics. It's a strategic shift to ensure their brand image aligns seamlessly with their innovative spirit. This translates into a focus on clear communication, user-friendliness, and a bold, contemporary design that embodies their dynamic free-thinking approach.

"We're thrilled to have collaborated with Chili Piper and we are always working together for the best results possible. He elaborates, "Our goal was to create a website that effectively communicates their value proposition and resonates with their target audience. This new branding sets the stage for continued growth and brand recognition and echoes excitement through our teams."

Jamal Haymour , Growth Partner at Veza Digital

The collaboration between Chili Piper and Veza Digital extends beyond the website redesign. After a 4 year partnership, it signifies an ongoing dedication to delivering exceptional experiences together.

This not only benefits Chili Piper's customers but also contributes to a broader transformation within the global sales landscape, elevating revenue teams with the tools and approach they need to thrive in the modern business world.

Media Contact

Stefan Katanic, Veza Digital, 971 553500332, [email protected], www.vezadigital.com

SOURCE Veza Digital