Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream Franchise Celebrates Mid-Year Momentum With New Openings and Innovative Initiatives

The industry leading flash-frozen nitrogen ice cream franchise is breaking into some major markets and introducing exciting new products to complement its fresh ice cream offerings.

PLANTATION, Fla., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream, the flash-frozen nitrogen ice cream franchise, is marking the halfway point of 2024 with notable expansion and innovation. The franchise has successfully signed three new deals and opened two new locations, showcasing its resilience and popularity in untapped markets. The new stores are located in Lake Nona, Orlando, and Bluffton, South Carolina.

"The receptiveness of these new local communities has been extremely strong, especially due to the fact that many of these customers are trying fresh ice cream for the first time," said CEO David Leonardo. "The fresh ice cream is made right in front of you; being able to see the process and experience the factory right in the store has drawn in a lot of people."

Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream is not just expanding its footprint but also its product offerings. The brand recently launched its "Boost Menu," featuring protein powder add-ins that provide over 20 grams of protein per serving. This initiative caters to health-conscious customers looking to "boost" the nutrition in their treat. Additionally, the brand is testing a new macadamia nut base, which is vegan, gluten-free and contains no added sugar. This alternative aims to meet the growing demand for healthier dessert options.

Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream is also introducing freshly baked, in-store cookies starting with three classic favorites: chocolate chip, chocolate chocolate and oatmeal raisin.

"There is no other product that goes better with ice cream than cookies. We put a lot of effort into getting our recipe exactly right; at Chill-N, we don't just buy something off the shelf," said Leonardo. "Everything is as fresh as possible. And so that's something we're extremely proud of."

These cookies will be available as standalone items, a hot cookie bowl, or as part of combination packs with pints of ice cream, perfect for parties and gatherings.

The franchise is making strides in operational efficiency with the introduction of an undercounter nitrogen system. This new system is more compact and efficient, allowing for greater flexibility in store design and reduced construction costs.

Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream is also set to launch a revamped website by the end of July, aiming to enhance the online customer experience. Despite a challenging economic environment, the brand has seen a 24% increase in system-wide sales for the first half of the year, a testament to its strong performance and customer loyalty.

The brand aims to streamline its development process to open stores more efficiently and cost-effectively. It is also exploring non-traditional sales channels to drive brand recognition and revenue.

"We are working to find ways that we can reduce costs, while also providing more opportunities through events, fundraising and catering to penetrate further in our local markets to provide more sales channels, driving revenue for local franchisees," said Leonardo.

Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream is targeting new markets, including a potential store opening in Kendall, South Florida, and hopes to sign two more deals by the end of the year.

"We've received a lot of interest from potential franchisees who are excited about bringing our unique ice cream experience to their local communities," said Leonardo.

The brand's hard work and dedication have not gone unnoticed. Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream was recently recognized by Nation's Restaurant News as a top dessert brand and was named the best ice cream shop in Miami, a significant achievement in a competitive market.

As Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream continues to innovate and expand, it remains committed to providing high-quality, fresh ice cream and exceptional customer experiences, solidifying its position as a leader in the dessert franchise industry.

About Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream

Founded in 2012 in Miami, Fla. by South Florida native Daniel Golik, Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream is one of the first liquid nitrogen ice cream concepts in the nation. The first store opened in the Village of Pinecrest and today the brand has 15 locations in Florida, Texas, and Tennessee, with nearly a dozen stores in the development pipeline. Each serving of ice cream is flash frozen before customers eyes while utilizing the brand's high-output technology, software, and hardware to produce a faster and more consistent scoop. The proven business model and investment in automation reduces labor costs and allows owners to focus directly on customer support and community engagement. For more information on franchise ownership or to find the nearest location, visit chilln.com.

