Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream Sees Sweet Success in 2025 With Sales Growth, New Flavors, and Store Expansion

The flash-frozen ice cream brand continues to innovate with new flavors, expand its footprint, and see increased consumer engagement in 2025.

MIAMI, July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream (Chill-N), the flash-frozen nitrogen ice cream franchise, is marking a successful first half of 2025 with positive same-store sales growth, a shift toward increased in-store traffic and the introduction of new products and experiences that are energizing both customers and franchisees.

"Same-store sales were up 2 percent. We're seeing a lot of in-store traffic growth, which is great because for the last couple of years, we've seen delivery take a big lead and drive a lot of the growth," said Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream CEO David Leonardo. " I think there are a lot of people out there who are looking for more of a personal experience again, and that's why we're seeing the uptick in in-store sales."

As of mid-2025, Chill-N has 17 locations open and remains on track with its development projections. The brand also signed one new franchise agreement in the first half of the year, a new location in Miami Lakes, Florida, from South Florida native and former University of Miami football standout Andrew Swasey, and his fiancée, Alicia Campos. The new store is part of Chill-N's continued expansion across its hometown market.

Chill-N is also moving ahead with its updated footprint strategy, opening smaller-format stores in spaces as small as 900 square feet. This shift, made possible by advancements in the brand's nitrogen equipment, enables franchisees to open in tighter real estate markets and reduce overhead while maintaining quality and speed of service.

On the product side, Chill-N rolled out an innovative specialty pint program called the Passport Collection, featuring globally inspired flavors, such as Greece-inspired Olive Oil & Sea Salt and Montana's Orange Peel Chocolate. Available to loyalty members for $40 and non-members for $50, the passport includes collectible stamps for each flavor, creating a fun, travel-themed experience that has been a hit with guests. Those who collect all the stamps can enter to join a Pint Club giveaway raffle.

"Customers get 12 ice cream flavors, and they get stamped as if they're going through customs," said Leonardo. "That's something that we're proud of and having a lot of fun with."

Looking ahead, Chill-N plans to sign two to four more franchise agreements by the end of the year, with a focus on expanding in South Florida and exploring one additional state for development. On the consumer side, new limited-time promotions and seasonal offerings are planned for the second half of the year.

About Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream

Founded in 2012 in Miami, Fla. by South Florida native Daniel Golik, Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream is one of the first liquid nitrogen ice cream concepts in the nation. The first store opened in the Village of Pinecrest and today the brand has nearly 20 locations in Florida, Texas, and Tennessee, with nearly a dozen stores in the development pipeline. Each serving of ice cream is flash-frozen before the customer's eyes while utilizing the brand's high-output technology, software, and hardware to produce a faster and more consistent scoop. The proven business model and investment in automation reduce labor costs and allow owners to focus directly on customer support and community engagement. For more information on franchise ownership or to find the nearest location, visit chilln.com.

Media Contact

Chad Cohen, Mainland, 3125263996, [email protected], www.hellomainland.com

SOURCE Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream