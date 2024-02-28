Chill. Stick. Go.: Compass Health Brands Delivers PAINCAKES® The Cold Pack That Sticks!® Bringing Disruption to The Cold Therapy Market

Versatile and portable, PAINCAKES® is a cold pack that sticks and provides relief to sore muscles, aches, and pains. Whether combating swelling, arthritis, or general discomfort, PAINCAKES® provides a therapeutic cooling experience that effectively reduces pain and supports the recovery process." Post this

The PAINCAKES® lineup consists of three sizes - a large 5" pack, a two-count of mini 2.88" packs, and an oversized 10" x 3" wrap. Each gel cold pack features a proprietary stick-and-stay technology that's been tested and proven to stick up to 100 times. The gel inside each injury cold pack remains flexible even when frozen, enabling it to conform to the target area for a better and closer cold compress. The result is an effective cold pack for pain that empowers users to rehabilitate injuries without losing the use of their hands. PAINCAKES® is made for every activity level and can also be great for kids.

"We are very excited to introduce PAINCAKES® to consumers," says Tony West, Compass Health Brands' SVP of Retail. "This is an innovative product in the cold therapy market. Our mission is to improve consumers' lives and PAINCAKES® offers a quick, convenient and comfortable solution for recovering from sports injuries, managing post-surgery discomfort, or alleviating muscle strains and sprains. Whether combating swelling, arthritis, or general discomfort, PAINCAKES® provides a therapeutic cooling experience that effectively reduces pain and supports the recovery process."

This is the latest offering from Compass Health Brands, the same company that owns over 20 brands with thousands of products. For more information, please visit www.compasshealthbrands.com or stop by the company's booth (#414) at NACDS Annual.

ABOUT COMPASS HEALTH BRANDS:

Compass Health Brands® manufactures and distributes a broad range of innovative and high-quality homecare, rehabilitation, light therapy and pain management products that enable consumers to live healthier, more independent lives. The company markets its products to both professional and consumer sectors. Consumer brands include Carex®, AccuRelief™, Apex®, TheraLite™, Bed Buddy®, PAINCAKES®, STRENGTHTAPE® and TheraMed® and are sold through drug store chains, drug wholesalers, mass merchants, and grocery retailers. Professional brands include ProBasics™, Roscoe Medical®, Meridian Medical®, InTENSity®, and Richmar® and are sold through a professional independent dealer/distributor network. For more information, visit www.compasshealthbrands.com.

Media Contact

Brandon Landgraf, Compass Health Brands, 1 605-444-0307, [email protected], https://www.compasshealthbrands.com

SOURCE Compass Health Brands