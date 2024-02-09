China Airlines celebrates the Year of the Dragon with 'Soar Over Asia' Campaign, Unleashing Exciting Promotions Across Asian Skies.

Embracing the festive spirit of the Year of the Dragon, China Airlines is delighted to announce a special promotion for travelers. Commencing on February 8th and continuing until February 22nd, the airline is offering up to a 13% discount on published fares. Post this

Embracing the festive spirit of the Year of the Dragon, China Airlines is delighted to announce a special promotion for travelers. Commencing on February 8th and continuing until February 22nd, the airline is offering up to a 13% discount on published fares. Despite the general trend of higher airfares due to increased demand, this promotion, subject to terms and conditions, is set to make travel more accessible during this auspicious period.

Unveiling a New Era in Asian Travel

Headquartered in Taiwan, China Airlines has established itself as the leading airline connecting North American travelers to Asian destinations. The "Soar Over Asia with China Airlines" campaign is a celebration of this legacy, poised to bring to life the rich tapestry of Asian cultures. In partnership with prominent tourism organizations across Asia, the campaign aims to highlight must-visit destinations and uncover hidden treasures throughout the continent.

Expansive and Convenient Flight Schedules

China Airlines' extensive network provides multiple flights from major Canadian and US airports to Taipei, ensuring seamless access to the broader Asian continent. The current schedule offers convenient options from Los Angeles (LAX), Ontario (ONT), San Francisco (SFO), New York City (NYC), and Vancouver (YVR). This robust flight network underscores China Airlines' commitment to providing passengers with convenient and comprehensive travel options.

Commitment to Excellence and Cultural Connectivity

The Year of the Dragon is a time for renewal and grand ambitions. The 'Soar Over Asia with China Airlines,' campaign captures this essence, inviting travelers to explore Asia's vast beauty and cultural depth. As the leading airline in connecting North America to Asia, China Airlines is proud to be part of our passengers' journeys, creating memories that last a lifetime.

About China Airlines

China Airlines, a member of the SkyTeam alliance with 19 airline partners, operates scheduled services to 178 destinations in 29 countries. With a robust network connecting Taiwan to Asia, Europe, North America, and Oceania, the airline plays a crucial role in facilitating global travel.

Earning accolades such as the Travelers' Choice Major Airline Asia on TripAdvisor and "Five Star Major Airline" at the APEX awards, China Airlines, Taiwan's flag carrier, has demonstrated a commitment to excellence. Operating Taipei-North America flights for over 50 years, the airline has significantly contributed to trade, tourism, and economic development between Asia and North America, marking a substantial impact on both regions.

Media Contact

