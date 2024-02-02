China DINGFOO's New Adult Toys shines at the 2024 Las Vegas AVN Adult Expo

From January 24th to 27th 2024, China DINGFOO, a leading Chinese company listed in the top ten of the country's adult toy rankings, presented nearly 40 revolutionary new toys at the AVN expo.

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The AVN Adult Entertainment Expo in Las Vegas, USA (abbreviated as AEE) is currently the world's largest adult toy expo and an excellent opportunity for global adult toy companies to connect with buyers and users. The exhibition primarily showcases adult toys, the internet, and multimedia, making it a professional trade show.

From January 24th to 27th 2024, China DINGFOO, a leading Chinese company listed in the top ten of the country's adult toy rankings, presented nearly 40 revolutionary new toys at the AVN expo. The patented technologies of these new toys cover linear transmission shock technology, arc pulse vibration technology, simulated apex water spray technology, quick-interface multi-purpose vibration technology, pulse ballistic wave technology, and short-range fast-charge male Masturbation cup technology. These technological innovations span materials, mechanics, and machinery, propelling AVN's technological innovation to new heights.

At the exhibition venue, DINGFOO's new technologies received unanimous acclaim from all attendees. Andre Liu, the head of toy Innovation at DINGFOO, was invited to be interviewed by dozens of media outlets, including Japanese television, Las Vegas news, and New York news reporters.

Simultaneously, after lying low for nearly three years, the inventor of the electronic cigarette small smoke, Andre Liu, officially announced his comeback, entering the technical research and development field of adult toys. Andre stated "90% of the toys in the adult toy industry are manufactured and designed in China, but many important fundamental technologies have not yet been breakthroughs, making it difficult to achieve higher satisfaction. The adult toy industry is a great industry, and it is now an industry surpassing a hundred billion. Although the adult toy industry is temporarily not understood or accepted by many, history does not stop because of agreement or disagreement, acceptance or non-acceptance. We, a group of inventors who understand technology, must boldly come forward, organize a group of expert backbones to carry out basic research and development, strive to explore for the industry's technological future. China cannot only be 'Made in China,' but must also be 'Invented in China.' DINGFOO will definitely be known globally for 'DINGFOO DESIGN.' We, DINGFOO people, often go to the market to investigate and study new toys in the industry, but our research is to be different from them, not to imitate. It can be said that DINGFOO has already mastered the technological path leading the industry forward and is committed to becoming a respected leader in the adult toy industry!"

