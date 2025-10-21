Chinese Writer Zhao Chao Named Semifinalist at LAISA 2025 for Emotionally Complex Suspense Script "The Third Day"

"This story reflects how people get consumed not by evil, but by the systems around them." — Zhao Chao Post this

"This story reflects how people get consumed not by evil, but by the systems around them. It was emotionally too raw for me to share until now," Zhao says.

Years of personal hardship, particularly growing up in a narcissistic family environment, delayed the project's release.

Zhao has previously served as a VFX coordinator and production manager on major international productions, including Star Trek Beyond, where she facilitated cross-border collaboration between Hollywood teams and Chinese studios. She later worked on acclaimed titles like The Three-Body Problem, The Great Wall, and Detective Chinatown, bringing together creative vision and industrial-scale execution. A full list of her screen credits can be found on her IMDb profile.

"I've come to realize how difficult it is to express morally complex stories in today's Chinese-language media environment," Zhao explains. "English-language screenwriting offers me greater freedom to explore contradiction and emotional nuance. That's where I'll focus moving forward."

