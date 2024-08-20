Chino Valley Ranchers Announces Successful Instagram Collaboration with Alec Treffers and GreenPan

Chino Valley Ranchers recently celebrated a successful Instagram collaboration with foodie influencer Alec Treffers and cookware brand GreenPan as part of the "Chris Can Cook" series, hosted by CEO Chris Nichols. The collaboration, which featured a fun and educational cooking video, was shared across all four Instagram pages, reaching over 230,000 followers organically. The video garnered 90,000 views, over 400 interactions, and reached 59,000 people, showcasing the power of influencer partnerships and cross-promotion in driving brand engagement.

COLTON, Calif., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chino Valley Ranchers, a leading producer of organic and pasture-raised eggs, is thrilled to announce the success of a recent Instagram and content collaboration with renowned foodie influencer Alec Treffers and the acclaimed cookware brand GreenPan. The collaboration was part of the ongoing "Chris Can Cook" series, hosted by Chino Valley Ranchers' CEO, Chris Nichols. This series showcases Chris teaming up with restaurant chefs, foodie influencers, and even celebrities to create short, engaging, and educational cooking videos.

One of the standout pieces from this series resulted in a four-way collaboration featuring Chris Nichols, Alec Treffers, Chino Valley Ranchers, and GreenPan. The video was posted across all four Instagram pages, reaching over 230,000 followers organically. The collaboration was met with impressive results: 90,000 views, over 400 interactions (likes, comments, saves, shares), and 59,000 people reached. This project exemplifies the power of coordinated influencer talent, brand cross-promotion, and compelling video content, further solidifying Chino Valley Ranchers' commitment to innovative marketing and engaging content creation.

Watch The Video Here

Alec Treffers, a certified nutritionist and health coach with a Bachelor's degree in journalism and a Master's in strategic public relations from the University of Southern California, boasts 42,000 followers on Instagram (@alectreffs). GreenPan, the pioneer of healthy ceramic nonstick cookware since 2007, has a strong following of 177,000 on Instagram (@theoriginalgreenpan). Chris Nichols, representing Chino Valley Ranchers (@CVRCEO), continues to lead the brand in new and exciting directions with initiatives like "Chris Can Cook."

About Chino Valley Ranchers: Chino Valley Ranchers is a 70+ year old family-owned business dedicated to producing the highest quality organic and pasture-raised eggs. With a commitment to sustainability and animal welfare, Chino Valley Ranchers continues to be a leader in the industry, providing consumers with eggs that are both delicious and ethically produced.

