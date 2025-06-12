Chino Valley Ranchers Drops Hilarious New Ad, "Pocket Sized Protein," Turning Heads (and Starting Conversations)

A hilarious new Chino Valley ad redefines eggs as the ultimate grab-and-go snack—with a bold twist.
LOS ANGELES, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chino Valley Ranchers is back at it with Pocket Sized Protein, a laugh-out-loud new commercial that reimagines hard-boiled eggs as the go-to snack—yes, even if that means stashing them in your jacket. Shot at Iron Wolf Ranch & Distillery in Austin, TX, the ad blends awkward nostalgia with absurd charm, all in classic Chino Valley style. Watch it here.
The spot takes place at a high school reunion where one overzealous alum shows up with eggs in his pockets—literally. What unfolds is a slow-burn mix of stares, confusion, and pure comedic tension, proving once again that Chino Valley doesn't just market eggs—they make them memorable.
"We believe great food deserves great storytelling," said Chris Nichols, CEO of Chino Valley Ranchers. "Food marketing should be fun. If we can make you laugh and crave a protein snack at the same time, we're doing our job."
Behind the Scenes
The ad was brought to life by a talented production crew led by Director of Photography Keith Leman. Cast members include Sara Alavi, Braden Wuerch, Kevin Kurz, Melissa Chick, and Gunner Willis. Casting was spearheaded by Alex Ribble and Zena Van Ackeren.
And yes—if you look closely, you'll catch Nichols himself spinning as "DJ 5 Sense," keeping the reunion dance floor alive and well. Watch it here.
Why It Works
Pocket-Sized Protein builds on Chino Valley's growing track record of high-impact, unconventional ads. With millions of views across prior campaigns, the brand continues to prove that taking creative risks—and not taking yourself too seriously—wins hearts (and eyeballs).
Watch the full ad here. You'll never look at a jacket pocket the same way again.
About Chino Valley Ranchers
Chino Valley Ranchers is a third-generation, family-owned company producing premium organic, free-range, and pasture-raised eggs. With over 70 years of dedication to animal welfare and sustainable farming, they've earned the trust of egg lovers nationwide.
Media Contact
Alex Ribble, Big Chief Creative Media, 1 7147942226, [email protected], https://www.bigchiefcreative.com
SOURCE Big Chief Creative Media
