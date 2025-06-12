Chino Valley Ranchers Drops Hilarious New Ad, "Pocket Sized Protein," Turning Heads (and Starting Conversations)

"We believe great food deserves great storytelling," said Chris Nichols, CEO of Chino Valley Ranchers. "Food marketing should be fun. If we can make you laugh and crave a protein snack at the same time, we're doing our job." Post this

"We believe great food deserves great storytelling," said Chris Nichols, CEO of Chino Valley Ranchers. "Food marketing should be fun. If we can make you laugh and crave a protein snack at the same time, we're doing our job."

Behind the Scenes

The ad was brought to life by a talented production crew led by Director of Photography Keith Leman. Cast members include Sara Alavi, Braden Wuerch, Kevin Kurz, Melissa Chick, and Gunner Willis. Casting was spearheaded by Alex Ribble and Zena Van Ackeren.

And yes—if you look closely, you'll catch Nichols himself spinning as "DJ 5 Sense," keeping the reunion dance floor alive and well. Watch it here.

Why It Works

Pocket-Sized Protein builds on Chino Valley's growing track record of high-impact, unconventional ads. With millions of views across prior campaigns, the brand continues to prove that taking creative risks—and not taking yourself too seriously—wins hearts (and eyeballs).

Watch the full ad here. You'll never look at a jacket pocket the same way again.

About Chino Valley Ranchers

Chino Valley Ranchers is a third-generation, family-owned company producing premium organic, free-range, and pasture-raised eggs. With over 70 years of dedication to animal welfare and sustainable farming, they've earned the trust of egg lovers nationwide.

Media Contact

Alex Ribble, Big Chief Creative Media, 1 7147942226, [email protected], https://www.bigchiefcreative.com

