Chino Valley Ranchers Serves Up Hilarious New Commercial: "Pocket-Sized Protein"

Pocket-Sized Protein takes viewers inside a high school reunion where one enthusiastic guest has a rather unusual way of enjoying his eggs. As he confidently stuffs hard-boiled eggs into his jacket pockets, the partygoers' reactions say it all—utter confusion, awkward stares, and a whole lot of comedic tension. What follows is a brilliantly absurd sequence that blends nostalgia, humor, and Chino Valley Ranchers' signature flair for the unexpected.

"We're not just selling eggs—we're creating moments people want to talk about, share, and enjoy," said Chris Nichols, CEO of Chino Valley Ranchers. "Food marketing doesn't have to be predictable. People love to laugh, and if we can make them smile while reminding them that eggs are an incredible protein source, we've done our job."

The Talent Behind the Scenes

A stellar production team brought Pocket-Sized Protein to life with expert cinematography by Director of Photography Keith Leman. The commercial's cast includes Sara Alavi, Braden Wuerch, Kevin Kurz, Melissa Chick, and Gunner Willis, with expert casting led by Alex Ribble and Zena Van Ackeren.

And in a special Easter egg moment, Chris Nichols himself makes a cameo as his DJ persona, "DJ 5 Sense," ensuring the reunion party stays lively both on and off-screen.

Why This Spot Hits the Mark

Beyond its humor, Pocket-Sized Protein reinforces Chino Valley Ranchers' commitment to standing out in a crowded market. The brand has built a reputation for daring, unconventional storytelling, and this latest ad is no exception. With past commercials racking up millions of views and generating buzz across social media, this campaign further solidifies the idea that taking creative risks pays off.

Watch Pocket-Sized Protein Now

Ready to see why eggs are the ultimate snack (even if pockets aren't required)? Watch the full commercial here.

About Chino Valley Ranchers:

Chino Valley Ranchers is a family-owned company dedicated to producing the highest quality organic, free-range, and pasture-raised eggs. With over 70 years of commitment to sustainable farming and animal welfare, the brand has earned the trust of consumers nationwide.

