Chino Valley Ranchers Unleashes Spooky Season Surprise with Outrageous "Eggs Over Skeezy" Commercial

Chino Valley Ranchers, the renowned egg producer, is back at it again, breaking all the rules and disrupting the food marketing space with their most outrageous commercial to date: "Eggs Over Skeezy." Just in time for spooky season, this innovative and hilarious ad is bound to leave audiences in stitches and wondering, "Did that really happen?"

COLTON. Calif., Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In "Eggs Over Skeezy," viewers are taken on a wild and unpredictable ride as a daring family embarks on a late-night adventure. They stumble upon a mysterious food truck in the middle of nowhere, and the food truck's enigmatic proprietor who seems to have a penchant for all things eggs. You'll never guess what happens next.