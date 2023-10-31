Chip Wade Debuts a Geneverse Solar Power Station Bundle at an Exclusive, Affordable Price on QVC

DIY Expert Chip Wade presents an exclusively priced Geneverse solar bundle offer, featuring the HomePower ONE and a high-efficiency foldable solar panel, on QVC. Post this

"I'm thrilled to introduce the QVC community to the HomePower ONE," said Chip Wade, known across the country for his appearances on HGTV, The Rachael Ray Show, and CNN, where he has showcased his expertise in residential construction, DIY, and design. "This compact solar power station isn't just perfect for construction projects in remote areas; it's a lifesaver during power outages, ensuring you and your family can stay connected, well-fed, and comfortable."

The Geneverse HomePower ONE is capable of powering 99% of household appliances, including microwaves, pressure cookers, coffee makers, TVs, and more. It can be recharged through an AC outlet or carport, as well as through the lightweight and portable SolarPower ONE panel, which easily folds for convenient storage and includes a USB-A and USB-C outlet.

Geneverse's premiere was part of QVC's "Our Great Big Holiday Kickoff" event, which aired from 10 pm to 12 am ET on October 12. The segment presented a range of unique holiday gift items while highlighting how the exclusive Geneverse bundle offers peace of mind with its user-friendly, maintenance-free, independent power source.

"QVC's reputation for delivering exceptional products to a broad audience aligns perfectly with Geneverse's mission to provide sustainable energy solutions for every home," said Ron Resnick, Director of Sales at Geneverse. "We are thrilled to introduce our exclusive Geneverse bundle on QVC, and we're grateful for the opportunity to be a part of a platform that shares our commitment to quality and innovation. Having renowned DIY expert Chip Wade on board for this debut makes it even more special, showcasing the expertise and reliability that Geneverse stands for."

About Geneverse:

Geneverse, a leader in home energy backup solutions, is committed to providing the utmost in cost-efficient sustainable power options. Geneverse is advancing from innovative portable solar solutions to sophisticated, efficient, and robust solar energy storage systems for households as part of a mission to deliver accessible and affordable energy solutions for homes. For more details, please visit geneverse.com and follow @geneversepower on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

Media Contact

Rachel Stotts, Geneverse Energy Inc., 1 (747) 271-3730, [email protected], Geneverse Energy Inc.

