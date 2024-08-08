Chippewa Boots Names Cottonwood Snake Boot as August Boot of the Month

Chippewa Boots is proud to announce the release of its highly anticipated August Boot of the Month: the Cottonwood Snake Boot, available in both men's and women's styles. Designed for those who venture into the wild, these boots combine rugged durability with superior protection, ensuring that outdoor enthusiasts can tread confidently in snake-prone areas.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chippewa Boots is proud to announce the release of its highly anticipated August Boot of the Month: the Cottonwood Snake Boot, available in both men's and women's styles. Designed for those who venture into the wild, these boots combine rugged durability with superior protection, ensuring that outdoor enthusiasts can tread confidently in snake-prone areas.

The Cottonwood Snake Boot is equipped with advanced snake bite resisting technology, featuring a Vipercloth® upper that offers unparalleled protection. This proprietary material is engineered to help protect you from possible snake bites in the great outdoors. Whether hiking through dense forests or traversing rocky terrains, the Cottonwood Snake Boot ensures your safety without compromising on comfort or style.

Designed with Chippewa's renowned craftsmanship, the Cottonwood Snake Boot is designed for durability and longevity. The boot's construction includes a full-grain leather upper, offering both ruggedness and a classic look. A Vibram® outsole ensures excellent traction and stability on various surfaces, while the Goodyear® welt construction enhances the boot's overall durability and ease of repair.

Understanding the importance of comfort during long treks, the Cottonwood Snake Boot features a cushioned insole and moisture-wicking lining, keeping feet dry and comfortable throughout the day. The boot is designed to provide a snug yet flexible fit, accommodating various foot shapes and sizes.

For more information about the Cottonwood Snake Boots and other premium footwear offerings from Chippewa, visit http://www.ChippewaBoots.com or your local retailer.

About Chippewa

Chippewa has been crafting high-quality footwear since 1901, combining traditional craftsmanship with innovative technology to create boots that are as stylish as they are durable. From the construction site to the city streets, Chippewa boots are designed to withstand the demands of everyday life while providing unmatched comfort and support. For more information about Chippewa Boots, please visit http://www.chippewaboots.com or your local retailer.

Media Contact

Taylor Morton, Chippewa Boots, 8173482894, [email protected], https://www.chippewaboots.com/

SOURCE Chippewa Boots