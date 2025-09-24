ChiroHD Acquires SKED and Spark, Establishing an Ecosystem to Help Chiropractors Better Serve Patients and Grow Business

"We're eliminating business friction and giving chiropractors back the freedom to focus on what truly matters: restoring health and hope through the adjustment," said Gabriel Doty, CEO and co-founder of ChiroHD. Post this

Under Doty's leadership, ChiroHD pioneered intuitive practice management software and set a new standard for streamlined workflows and evidence-based chiropractic metrics. With SKED, founded by Dr. Erik Kowalke, chiropractors gained the industry's most trusted scheduling and communication platform, recognized on the Inc. 5000 list year after year. Now with Spark's next-generation AI-powered engagement capabilities, the combined platform represents a significant leap forward for the chiropractic profession.

"This is a major step forward for chiropractic," said Dr. Erik Kowalke, founder of SKED. "From day one, SKED was built to help practices connect with their patients more meaningfully. By joining forces with ChiroHD and integrating Spark's intelligent automation, we're creating a connected ecosystem that streamlines the day-to-day and helps doctors inspire consistency and commitment in their patients."

Solving Business Burdens so Chiropractors Can Deliver Life-Changing Care

Across the profession, chiropractors continue to voice the same challenges: insurance headaches, scheduling chaos, overwhelming documentation, and the strain of running a business when their true passion is adjusting spines and serving families.

By bringing ChiroHD, SKED, and Spark together in one connected system, chiropractors gain:

ChiroHD: Doctor-first EHR and practice management

SKED: Seamless scheduling, messaging, and automation

Spark: AI-powered patient engagement and retention

This integrated approach allows clinics to run their entire practice from a single platform, confident that administrative details are handled while they focus on restoring nervous system health and fueling practice growth.

Learn more and sign up for the upcoming webinar at www.chirohd.com/web/landing-pages/chirohd-expands

About ChiroHD

ChiroHD is a cloud-based EHR solution and a passionate advocate for the chiropractic community. With a mission to simplify business so chiropractors can amplify impact, ChiroHD partners with practices from single-doctor offices to multi-location groups and franchises. The platform offers a 4.9-star support rating and collaborates with leading chiropractic universities on research initiatives. Learn more at www.chirohd.com.

About SKED

Founded by Dr. Erik Kowalke out of a thriving family practice, SKED has become chiropractic's leading communication and automation platform. Designed by chiropractors for chiropractors, SKED simplifies patient scheduling, reminders, and digital intake while reducing front desk chaos. Clinics using SKED see fewer no-shows, stronger visit consistency, and more 5-star reviews, allowing doctors to focus on care instead of logistics. Learn more at www.sked.life.

About Spark

Spark is the AI-powered patient engagement solution that helps chiropractors inspire patients beyond the adjustment table. By using intelligent automation, Spark keeps patients consistent, accountable, and excited about their care. From converting website visitors with an AI chatbot to reactivating patients who've drifted away, Spark extends a doctor's impact and strengthens long-term outcomes—without adding front desk workload. Learn more at www.sparkpatients.com.

