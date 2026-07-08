ChiroHD and The Pediatric Experience Partner to Help Pediatric and Family Chiropractors Grow Without Sacrificing Care

"ChiroHD was built for the chiropractor who takes their craft seriously and refuses to compromise on care or growth. PX doctors are exactly that chiropractor." -- Gabriel Doty, Co-Founder, ChiroHD Post this

ChiroHD is a cloud-native EHR and patient-facing communication platform used by 1,800-plus providers across 49 states. In September 2025, ChiroHD welcomed SKED into its ecosystem -- a patient scheduling and communication app built for chiropractic, led by Dr. Erik Kowalke, with 500,000-plus active users and 55 million-plus automated reminders sent across the network. SKED remains compatible with all major chiropractic EHRs.

For a PX doctor, the partnership means their clinical model, their business systems, and their technology can finally point in the same direction. PX gives members the clinical certainty, the practice growth frameworks, the coaching, and the marketing engine -- PXME -- to build thriving neurologically-focused family practices. ChiroHD gives those same practices a modern EHR purpose-built for chiropractic: clean documentation, SOAP workflows that match how they actually see patients, and the operational infrastructure to scale without losing the culture that makes a PX practice different. SKED puts the practice in every family's pocket -- scheduling, reminders, digital intake, and communication that reflect the same level of care happening in the adjusting room.

"Our team at PWC spent years fighting a system that was supposed to help them. Scheduling one family took 20 minutes. End-of-night reports meant counting adjustments by hand and entering them into a spreadsheet. Every. Single. Night. That's not okay. Our front desk should be connecting with families, not battling software. ChiroHD came out, sat with our team, and built the system around how we actually work. Week one, they had their flow. That's what our members deserve. Technology that was built for this work, not adapted from something else."

Read the full PWC success story: https://content.chirohd.com/pwc-case-study

-- Dr. Tony Ebel, Founder, The Pediatric Experience

"ChiroHD was built for the chiropractor who takes their craft seriously and refuses to compromise on care or growth. PX doctors are exactly that chiropractor. This partnership is our commitment to giving them -- and every principled practice on our platform -- the best clinical community, the best tools, and a path forward that does not require choosing between the two."

-- Gabriel Doty, Co-Founder, ChiroHD

About ChiroHD

ChiroHD is a cloud-native EHR and patient-facing communication platform built for the passionate chiropractic community. With a mission to simplify business so chiropractors can amplify impact, ChiroHD partners with practices from single-doctor offices to multi-location groups and franchises. The platform offers a 4.9-star support rating and collaborates with leading chiropractic universities on research initiatives. Learn more at www.chirohd.com

About The Pediatric Experience

The Pediatric Experience (pxdocs.com) exists to transform the health of kids and families for generations to come through neurologically-focused pediatric and family chiropractic care. Founded by Dr. Tony Ebel, PX serves 800-plus member doctors through programs including PX Membership, PXME, Brick Builders Mastermind, the PX Pediatric Certificate Program, Perinatal Experience, and the 12D Subluxation Course. Learn more at https://pxdocs.com/

Media Contact

Scott Carter, ChiroHD, 1 (833) 234-6411, [email protected], chirohd.com

SOURCE ChiroHD