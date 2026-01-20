ChiroHD and The Remarkable Practice Join Forces to Help Chiropractic Practices Grow

By connecting proven coaching frameworks with everyday operations, we're making practice growth more repeatable and more achievable Post this

ChiroHD and The Remarkable Practice have announced a partnership that combines technology and coaching to help chiropractic practices scale with clarity, consistency, and confidence.

"The ChiroHD solution will now reinforce The Remarkable Practice's proven coaching framework," said Luke Doty, President and co-founder of ChiroHD. "This reinforces our commitment to supporting chiropractors' growth and makes it easier for our customers to execute the steps needed to take their practices to the next level."

Adding The Remarkable Practice's coaching frameworks to ChiroHD's operational platform will translate coaching insights into repeatable workflows that help practices attract, retain, and convert patients.

"I love helping chiropractors grow their practices, while restoring freedom and balance to their lives," said Stephen Franson, DC, CEO and founder of The Remarkable Practice. "Partnering with ChiroHD is the perfect way to not only bring valuable coaching insights to more practices, but to deliver it in a way that makes it more actionable than ever."

Together, ChiroHD and The Remarkable Practice will empower practices to centralize data, standardize processes, and support role-based development for owners, doctors, office managers, and staff — helping practices grow efficiently without sacrificing control or culture.

About ChiroHD

ChiroHD is a cloud-based EHR solution and a passionate advocate for the chiropractic community. With a mission to simplify business so chiropractors can amplify impact, ChiroHD partners with practices from single-doctor offices to multi-location groups and franchises. The platform offers a 4.9-star support rating and collaborates with leading chiropractic universities on research initiatives. Learn more at www.chirohd.com.

About The Remarkable Practice

The Remarkable Practice helps Chiropractors build a Remarkable Practice while building a Remarkable Life through coaching on new patient attraction, conversion, retention, and team building. Regardless of what "season" of your career you're in, we're here to help. Learn more at www.theremarkablepractice.com.

Media Contact

Scott Carter, ChiroHD, 1 (833) 234-6411, [email protected], chirohd.com

SOURCE ChiroHD