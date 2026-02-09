ChiroHD Names Jon Belmonte CEO as Founder Gabriel Doty Transitions into Strategic Leadership Role

ChiroHD has earned a level of trust with clients and partners that is rare. That trust is rooted in how the company has shown up for clinics over time. My role is to help scale the business with operational discipline while honoring what has made ChiroHD special from the beginning. Post this

"ChiroHD has earned a level of trust with clients and partners that is rare," said Belmonte. "That trust is rooted in how the company has shown up for clinics over time. My role is to help scale the business with operational discipline while honoring what has made ChiroHD special from the beginning."

Belmonte brings to ChiroHD decades of leadership experience building, scaling, and operating technology and SaaS companies. Most recently, he served as CEO of AutoVitals, where he helped thousands of independent service businesses improve operations through workflow, customer engagement, and operational technology. His background spans SaaS, digital platforms, analytics, and innovative product development, with a focus on sustainable growth delivered through customer-centric company culture.

"This is a natural next step for ChiroHD and for me as its founder," said Doty. "The company is at a stage where pairing Jon's experienced operational leadership with the vision and values that have guided us from the beginning will help ChiroHD build on that foundation and deliver even better service to our customers as we scale. My commitment to the company, our culture, and the chiropractic profession hasn't changed."

The leadership transition follows a period of strong momentum for ChiroHD, including platform expansion, strategic acquisitions, and continued investment in tools that help chiropractic practices operate efficiently and serve their communities.

ChiroHD remains focused on simplifying business operations so chiropractors can amplify their impact, while growing in a way that respects the profession and the trust it has earned.

‍ChiroHD is a cloud-based EHR solution and a passionate advocate for the chiropractic community. With a mission to simplify business so chiropractors can amplify impact, ChiroHD partners with practices from single-doctor offices to multi-location groups and franchises. The platform offers a 4.9-star support rating and collaborates with leading chiropractic universities on research initiatives. Learn more at www.chirohd.com.

[email protected]

