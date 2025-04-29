ChiroHD Raises $26M of Growth Capital from Mainsail Partners

Investment to support continued product innovation and customer support for ChiroHD's practice management software dedicated to chiropractors

ATLANTA, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ChiroHD, a leading cloud-based practice management system for chiropractors, has secured $26 million in growth capital from Mainsail Partners, a growth equity firm investing in vertical SaaS companies, to help accelerate product innovation, enhance platform experience, and expand customer support.

Created by chiropractors and software veterans, ChiroHD is a comprehensive chiropractic SaaS platform offering scheduling, EHR, texting, insurance management, integrated financials, and care management. Built natively in the cloud and aimed at taking practices to the next level, ChiroHD features clean workflows and seamlessly integrated tools designed to support clinics of all sizes—from new practices to high-volume clinics and multi-office franchises.

"Mainsail is the ideal partner to help drive our vision forward, as their investment and resources will enable ChiroHD to continue to deliver on our commitment to the chiropractic industry," said Gabriel Doty, CEO and Co-Founder of ChiroHD. "We are focused on enhancing and improving the product, exploring how we can incorporate AI, adding to our already strong customer support, and continuing our mission to make it easier for our clinics to serve their patients and communities."

"Chiropractors have long needed a modern, cloud-based practice management system designed specifically for their industry," said Anthony Hayes, Principal at Mainsail Partners. "Gabriel and Luke purpose-built a feature-rich platform that meets this need, and we are excited to support them as they deepen their focus on delivering the most intuitive, modern practice management solution exclusively for chiropractic practices."

"Partnering with Mainsail will help us accelerate our vision of delivering practice management software that sets the standard— software that our customers love and confidently recommend to their peers, that provides lasting value to the chiropractic community, and that allows them to spend their time improving the health of their patients," added Luke Doty, CTO and Co-Founder of ChiroHD. "With more than two decades of experience scaling vertical SaaS businesses, we believe Mainsail will be a highly valuable partner to help take our product, company, and customers to the next level of growth."

Founders Advisors served as the exclusive financial advisor to ChiroHD in this transaction.

About ChiroHD:

More than just a cloud-based EHR solution, ChiroHD is a passionate advocate for the chiropractic community. Founded on the belief that technology should empower rather than complicate, ChiroHD was designed to be a comprehensive practice management system specifically for chiropractors. Our cloud-based platform runs an entire practice from a single browser tab, eliminating the need for on-site servers or complicated installations. With a 4.9-star support satisfaction rating, we partner with practitioners from single-doctor offices to multi-location groups and franchises.

ChiroHD's mission extends beyond software. We also actively collaborate with major chiropractic universities on research initiatives to advance the profession. At our core, we believe technology should serve people, not the other way around, giving chiropractors more time to focus on what truly matters: providing exceptional care to patients.

For more information, visit www.chirohd.com.

About Mainsail Partners:

Mainsail Partners is a growth equity firm that invests in bootstrapped B2B software companies to help them realize their full potential. Our team is purpose-built to include experienced investors and software operators who help founders build great teams, develop industry-leading products, design data-driven and scalable infrastructure, and grow market share. Mainsail's hands-on support and best practices are delivered with a collaborative approach that respects founder-led cultures and helps build on each company's commitment to its people and customers. With offices in Austin and San Francisco, Mainsail Partners has raised more than $2.2 billion in committed capital and partnered with 100+ companies over the last 20 years. For more information, visit www.mainsailpartners.com.

