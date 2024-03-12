Chiropractor Healer First in Country to Develop a Novel Healing Technique to Neutralize "Shock Trauma" thereby Releasing Pain arising from Emotional and Traumatic Events

Dr. Jeffrey Benton has developed the Emotional Trauma Release Technique (E.T.R.T.) This healing protocol quickly and gently identifies and releases blocks in the body's energy flow. This obstruction first manifests as tight muscles, tension, and anxiety. Long term effects of stuck energy inhibit proper communication between cells and organs and result in many chronic health maladies like PTSD, fibromyalgia, Crohn's disease, heartburn, and depression. "Sticks and Stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me." This time-honored children's rhyme reminds us that harsh language does not hurt us physically and thus should be disregarded. Yet, hurtful words do impact us. They penetrate our consciousness affecting our inner being. People remember stressful and traumatic events by coupling them with emotions and then storing them in their subconscious. People tend to 'lock up' these emotions as if they are wearing armor due to some childhood trauma and that gets in the way of their adult life. It takes energy to keep these 'emotional events' locked into our subconscious. This energy could instead be used for mind and body expansion, creating more health and happiness.
LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr Benton has uncovered the bridge of traumatic events that occur in the world and how that incident gets internalized, thus becoming our experience. The technique and book Emotional Trauma Release Technique™ explains this phenomenon and teaches the reader the step-by-step process to undo the disheartening effects of the event.
In this book the reader will discover:
- What causes external trauma to be internalized?
- The mechanism underlying how traumatic events are embraced by the subconscious
- That healing comes from accessing and releasing this connection
Dr Benton will be speaking:
In Florida Saturday March 16, 2024, at 5:00 pm Dr. Benton will be demonstrating this technique and will also be doing a book signing at the New-Life Expo 100 Fairway Dr. Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
In Los Angeles Saturday April 13, 2024, at 3:00 pm Dr. Benton will be demonstrating this technique and will also be doing a book signing at the Bio-Med Expo Sonesta Airport LAX Hotel. On Sunday, April 14, 2024, he will be lecturing onstage where he will demonstrate on attendees live onstage and provide healing sessions at his booth.
About Dr. Jeffrey Benton
Dr. Benton received his doctorate in Chiropractic in 1996, his Naturopathic Certification in 2000 and his QME license in 2015. He has special training in the latest techniques involving Chiropractic Kinesiology, Zindler C.M.R.T. acupressure, B.E.S.T., and clinical nutrition. These techniques, help reset and maximize your body's physical magnificence and effectiveness.
Dr Benton lectured at the prestigious Academy Complementary Integrative Medicine (ACIM) 2014 and Academy of Integrative Health & Medicine (AIHM) in 2019.
Emotional Trauma Release Technique Book purchase link: https://a.co/d/fXlbSZM
