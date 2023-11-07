Chisholm Trail Heritage Center board members and staff are preparing to host a Cowboy Christmas Gala Dec. 7 starting at 6 p.m. at the Simmons Center.

"Our board sees a need for an education expansion so we can not only serve more students, but also incorporate more diverse and hands-on learning opportunities for students," Mulkey said. Post this

CTHC's education program is designed to serve all students regardless of their socioeconomic status.

"We provide free admission to Title I schools – meaning 40% or more of that school's students identify as below the poverty level," said Leah Mulkey, CTHC education coordinator. "We also ensure our program meets Oklahoma and Texas Academic standards, which makes us an asset to teachers."

The program has received wonderful reviews from teachers, students, and family members, and the Center's education team and board members are committed to growing the program.

"Our board sees a need for an education expansion so we can not only serve more students, but also incorporate more diverse and hands-on learning opportunities for students," Mulkey said.

The Center's staff have made numerous efforts to grow their program after the effects of the pandemic.

"We started expanding our programs during covid by structuring online field trips," Mulkey said. "This allowed us to continue to serve our students while schools were not allowed to take field trips, and it has also created an opportunity to serve students who are too far away to come here for a field trip."

The Center's education team members have provided virtual field trips for students in Oklahoma, Texas, and even Wisconsin.

The education team hopes to serve more students each year and continue to succeed in providing unique and educational opportunities at CTHC.

"We are asking the community to partner with us in our mission to provide quality, memorable field trip experiences for students," Mulkey said. "History is important, which is why we strive to immerse students in the history of the Chisholm Trail from the diverse individuals who made the perilous trip with cattle to the quick-thinking, bravery and creativity that helped them succeed."

The gala will begin with a cocktail hour featuring musical entertainment by Lorne Lee, a 12-string touch-style guitarist at 6 p.m. Caleb Martin from Taylor Sheridan's hit series, 1923, will also perform at the gala.

During the evening, silent and live auctions will take place with Butch Graham as the auctioneer. Dinner from Wishbone Scratch Kitchen will also be served.

For more information about CTHC's Cowboy Christmas Gala tickets or sponsorship opportunities, call 580-252-6692.

