Chisholm Trail Heritage Center IS A 2024 BLUE STAR MUSEUM. CTHC to offer free admission to military personnel and their families this summer

"We are honored to be a Blue Star Museum," said Leah Mulkey, CTHC assistant director. "We value the opportunity to support our service members and their families by providing a free museum experience. We hope to meet many military families this summer!"

Blue Star Museums include children's museums, art, science, and history museums, zoos, gardens, lighthouses, and more, and hail from all 50 states, District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The current list of participating museums will continue to develop over the summer as organizations are welcome to register to be a Blue Star Museum throughout the summer.

The free admission program is available for those currently serving in the United States Military—Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, Navy, and Space Force, members of the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps, and up to five family members. Qualified members must show a Geneva Convention common access card (CAC), DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID), DD Form 1173-1 ID card or the Next Generation Uniformed Services (Real) ID card for entrance into a participating Blue Star Museum.

