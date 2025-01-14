Chlor-Vinyl Industry Alliance Names David Fischer as Chair

Vinyl advocacy coalition announces first Chair

WASHINGTON, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Vinyl Institute (VI), a U.S. trade association representing the leading manufacturers of vinyl, today announced that David Fischer will serve as the first Chair of the recently formed Chlor-Vinyl Industry Alliance. The coalition will serve as a central resource for advocacy efforts and regulatory engagement, including Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) chemical management.

"We are excited to have a consummate pro like David leading our newly formed coalition," said Ned Monroe, president and CEO of the VI. "His extensive experiences in the chemical and regulatory spheres make David uniquely qualified to guide the Alliance in its mission to advocate on behalf of the entire vinyl value chain. We look forward to learning from David's leadership, and invite all stakeholders to learn how to participate in this important coalition."

Mr. Fischer is currently Counsel at Keller and Heckman LLP, where he specializes in environmental, policy, and health and safety matters. Mr. Fischer served as the Deputy Assistant Administrator (DAA) for the Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention (OCSPP) at EPA from 2019 to 2021. Additionally, Mr. Fischer co-managed the Chemical Products and Technology Division (CPTD) at the American Chemistry Council.

For more information on the Chlor-Vinyl Industry Alliance and to learn about membership, please contact Gil Connolly at [email protected] or (202) 765-2200.

About the Vinyl Institute:

The Vinyl Institute (VI), founded in 1982, is a U.S. trade association representing the leading manufacturers of vinyl, vinyl chloride monomer, vinyl additives, and modifiers. The VI works on behalf of its members to promote the benefits of the world's most versatile plastic, used to make everything from PVC piping to flooring, roofing, and vinyl siding. The vinyl industry in the United States employs over 350,000 highly skilled employees at nearly 3,000 facilities and generates an economic value of $54 billion. For more information, visit vinylinfo.org.

Media Contact

