Choctaw Resort Development Enterprise Unveils the Official Name of Travel Plaza: "Crystal Sky"

"This endeavor isn't just about bricks and mortar; it's about weaving connections. Crystal Sky will not only serve travelers passing through but will also uplift the Louisville/Winston County area and honor the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians."

In April 2023, during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Travel Plaza, Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben unveiled an innovative contest. Tribal members were invited to submit their suggestions for the plaza's name, reflecting the spirit of the community and the natural beauty of the surroundings. The response was overwhelming, with 258 entries pouring in. After extensive rounds of voting and thoughtful consideration, the winning name emerged: "Crystal Sky." The final decision was made collaboratively by the Tribal Council and CRDE Board members.

We extend our congratulations to tribal member Dachelle E. of Louisville, MS, whose submission captured the essence and vision of the property. As a token of appreciation, Dachelle will receive a $500 cash prize in recognition of her creativity and contribution to the community.

ABOUT CHOCTAW RESORT DEVELOPMENT ENTERPRISE (CRDE)

CRDE is an owned enterprise of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians. With a legacy of excellence in hospitality and entertainment, CRDE manages premier casino properties, which include Silver Star Hotel & Casino, Golden Moon Hotel & Casino, and Bok Homa Casino. Crystal Sky Travel Plaza is the most recent addition to its portfolio. Spanning 18,000 square feet, Crystal Sky Travel Plaza will feature a casino with 150 slot machines, a Sportsbook lounge, a family-friendly restaurant, 3,000 square feet of retail space, and fueling stations for commercial and passenger vehicles.

