Chocxo Introduces New Dark Chocolate Lemon Crème Cups at Natural Products Expo West 2024

"Consumers want lower sugar, organic treats, but they want them free of artificial sweeteners. Our new Dark Chocolate Lemon Crème Cup is a truly indulgent better-for-you chocolate innovation that delivers the bright flavor of Spring for 4g of sugar per cup," said Peter Higgins, President of Chocxo.. Post this

"Consumers at both everyday and seasonal treating occasions are watching their sugar intake and looking for organic. They want lower sugar, but they want it without artificial sweeteners or sugar alcohols. Our new Dark Chocolate Lemon Crème Cups are a truly indulgent better-for-you chocolate innovation that delivers the bright flavor of the spring season and meets these needs," said Peter Higgins, President of Chocxo and Chewters Chocolates. "Chocxo is committed to leading in better-for-you chocolate innovation with flavors that truly delight. We are proud to showcase our new products at the U.S.'s largest natural products show and are excited for more customers and consumers to have the opportunity to try and enjoy them."

Chocolate lovers can find the new Dark Chocolate Lemon Crème Cups on Chocxo.com, at Sprouts Farmers Markets and more retailers across the USA soon. Internationally, the new Dark Chocolate Lemon Crème Cups are currently available in Costco Canada club locations and Whole Foods Markets across Canada.

To book a booth appointment and try Chocxo's NEXTY Finalist – New Dark Chocolate Lemon Crème Cups – at New Hope Network's Expo West 2024 Show, contact [email protected]. For more information about Chocxo and to find a retailer near you, visit www.Chocxo.com or check out @ChocxoChocolatier on Instagram.

About Chocxo

Born from over a century of chocolate making experience combined, Chocxo was founded in 2014 by passionate chocolatiers on a mission to share the joy of truly indulgent chocolate that is naturally better for you and the planet. Chocxo crafts a line of truly indulgent premium chocolates from simple, organic ingredients that are naturally lower in sugar (without artificial sweeteners or sugar alcohols). Chocxo chocolates are made from sustainably-sourced organic cocoa beans that are naturally more flavorful, hence, needing less sugar to taste incredible. Chocxo Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups have been recognized by Good Housekeeping as the Best Chocolate Nut Butter Cup and by Cosmopolitan as the Best Chocolate Snack. Chocxo is a proud partner of RePurpose Global and all Chocxo products are Certified Plastic Neutral. All Chocxo chocolates are made in Vancouver, BC, and ship to chocolate lovers worldwide.

Media Contact

Kristen Mandel, Chocxo Chocolatier, 1 604-515-7117, [email protected], www.chocxo.com

SOURCE Chocxo Chocolatier