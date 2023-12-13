Choices of Faith: New Christian Book Helps Navigate Life's Path with Purpose

"Their captain, Jesus Christ, is waiting to show them his plan for their lives," Dr. Kjosa said. "A life bright and beautiful lies ahead for them to discover their untouched, untapped and unexplored talent." Post this

"I tackle and address familiar life challenges in my book," Dr. Kjosa said. "By addressing everyday obstacles, I encourage and motivate my readers to make choices which will honor Christ and provide a bright future for themselves."

By sharing his encouragement and positivity, Dr. Kjosa hopes he may be an optimistic influence on his reader's faith as he believes, by embodying the "Simply Safe Choices" technique, a new person and a bright future is waiting all around.

"Their captain, Jesus Christ, is waiting to show them his plan for their lives," Dr. Kjosa said. "A life bright and beautiful lies ahead for them to discover their untouched, untapped and unexplored talent."

"The Oars of Our Lives: Navigating the Oars of Our Lives Through Making the Right Christ Honoring Choices"

By Dr. David L. Kjosa Sr.

ISBN: 9781664288881 (softcover); 9781664288874 (hardcover); 9781664288898 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

David L. Kjosa Sr. draws on his many years of experience in the ministry as a Chaplain in the United States Army. Feeling inadequate as a young man and seemingly lacking the ability to tackle the challenge to rise to the divine mandate he was being called to fulfill, he says he found the strength and focus/hope in Christ. Now, in a novel approach to addressing the core questions of life, he shows how to live a purpose-filled life. He distills his lifetime of counseling, motivational and practical wisdom into proven steps to making Christ-honoring choices – "Simply Safe Choices." He draws on his deep knowledge of human experience, and the struggle for authenticity. His ministry as a United States Army Chaplain at many stateside locations and several countries overseas has given him unique insight and enabled to him provide the tools and the keys to living a life of faith and love thru Jesus Christ. To learn more, please visit https://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/849378-the-oars-of-our-lives.

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Taylor Moralez

[email protected]

Media Contact

Taylor Moralez, LAVIDGE, 4803066597, [email protected]

SOURCE WestBow Press