CHOMEX: 40% of America's Starter Homes Have Disappeared Since 1980 -- Modular Housing Offers a Path Back

Starter homes aren't just housing—they are the foundation of wealth creation in America. Post this

At the same time, the median age of first-time homebuyers has reached historic highs. Data from the National Association of Realtors shows the typical first-time buyer is now 38 years old, underscoring the growing difficulty of entering the housing market.

For decades, the American housing system functioned as a ladder. Buyers would begin with a modest starter home, build equity, and eventually move into larger, middle-class homes. But as entry-level housing has diminished, that pathway is increasingly out of reach.

Housing experts warn that the disappearance of starter homes is not just a challenge for first-time buyers—it poses a long-term structural risk to the entire housing market.

Without entry-level housing, fewer buyers can enter the market, limiting the pipeline of future move-up buyers. In practical terms, this means that today's shortage of starter homes could result in fewer qualified buyers for middle-class homes 10 to 20 years from now.

Starter homes have historically played a critical role in wealth creation, providing one of the most accessible ways for households to build equity over time. Without that entry point, more Americans remain renters longer, often spending significant portions of their income on housing without accumulating long-term financial value.

The importance of entry-level housing is increasingly echoed by housing advocates and industry voices.

"These tiny homes could be the stepping stone for people to have more affordable permanent housing," said Kristina Smallhorn, a widely followed housing commentator and advocate for affordable living solutions.

Smallhorn, who has featured modular and container-based homes on her platform, points to alternative housing models as a practical way to restore access to homeownership for first-time buyers.

She recently highlighted CHOMEX's expandable housing model in a featured video exploring new approaches to affordable housing.

As housing affordability challenges continue across the country, developers and innovators are increasingly exploring alternative construction methods designed to deliver lower-cost, scalable housing solutions.

Modular and expandable housing—particularly container-based designs—are emerging as one approach to help restore the entry-level segment of the housing market. By reducing construction time, labor costs, and material waste, these homes can provide a more accessible path to ownership.

Companies such as CHOMEX are introducing expandable modular homes designed to reestablish the first step of the housing ladder, allowing new buyers to enter the market, build equity, and eventually move up into larger homes over time.

As policymakers and industry leaders continue to search for solutions to the housing crisis, many experts agree on one core principle: a healthy housing market begins with accessible entry-level housing.

Media Contact

Jake Thompson, CHOMEX CORP, 1 561-424-6639, [email protected], https://containerhomex.com

SOURCE CHOMEX CORP