Chooch Intelligence Technologies Co. receives LenelS2 Factory Certification under the LenelS2 OpenAccess Alliance Program

"The ability to interface our AI Vision Platform with the OnGuard system allows organizations to incorporate real-time visual intelligence into existing access control environments," said Anubhav Saxena, CEO at Chooch Post this

"The ability to interface our AI Vision Platform with the OnGuard system allows organizations to incorporate real-time visual intelligence into existing access control environments," said Anubhav Saxena, CEO at Chooch Intelligence Technologies Co. "This provides a streamlined approach for detecting and responding to security and operational events."

Chooch's AI Vision Platform processes video streams to identify predefined events and conditions, enabling automated alerting and integration with downstream systems.

About Chooch Intelligence Technologies Co.

Chooch Intelligence Technologies Co. provides AI-powered computer vision for workplace safety. These solutions enable organizations to analyze visual data in real time and integrate insights into operational and security workflows.

For more information, contact:

Krunal Patel

Director of Revenue & Marketing Ops

Chooch Intelligence Technologies Co.

(800) 997-0115

[email protected]

Media Contact

Krunal Patel, Chooch Intelligence Technologies Co., 1 800-997-0115, [email protected], https://www.chooch.com/solutions/workplace-safety/

SOURCE Chooch Intelligence Technologies Co.