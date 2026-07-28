Chooch Intelligence Technologies Co. receives LenelS2 Factory Certification under the LenelS2 OpenAccess Alliance Program

Chooch AI Vision Platform interfaces with LenelS2's OnGuard access control security system
SAN MATEO, Calif., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chooch Intelligence Technologies Co. today announced that it has received LenelS2 factory certification and joined the LenelS2 OpenAccess Alliance Program (OAAP). Chooch's AI Vision Platform interfaces with the LenelS2 OnGuard access control system and enables organizations to extend video-based AI analytics into their physical security workflows.
"Chooch has completed required factory testing at LenelS2 to validate the functionality of its interface to the OnGuard system. The interface allows video analytics events to be associated with OnGuard alarms and workflows, providing enhanced situational awareness for security operations," said John Marchioli, OAAP Product Management, LenelS2. "We look forward to their continued involvement in the LenelS2 OpenAccess Alliance Program."
"The ability to interface our AI Vision Platform with the OnGuard system allows organizations to incorporate real-time visual intelligence into existing access control environments," said Anubhav Saxena, CEO at Chooch Intelligence Technologies Co. "This provides a streamlined approach for detecting and responding to security and operational events."
Chooch's AI Vision Platform processes video streams to identify predefined events and conditions, enabling automated alerting and integration with downstream systems.
About Chooch Intelligence Technologies Co.
Chooch Intelligence Technologies Co. provides AI-powered computer vision for workplace safety. These solutions enable organizations to analyze visual data in real time and integrate insights into operational and security workflows.
For more information, contact:
Krunal Patel
Director of Revenue & Marketing Ops
Chooch Intelligence Technologies Co.
(800) 997-0115
Media Contact
Krunal Patel, Chooch Intelligence Technologies Co., 1 800-997-0115, [email protected], https://www.chooch.com/solutions/workplace-safety/
SOURCE Chooch Intelligence Technologies Co.
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